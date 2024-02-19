Wheels of the economy have begun turning

In a bid to curb the growing inflation and stabilise the shilling, the Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 13 per cent. This is the highest level since 2012.

However, it is not surprising that the rates were increased so as to contain the inflation rates and reduce pressure on the Kenya Shilling.

One of the key factors attributing to inflation is that Kenya is almost a net import nation and the shilling has depreciated more than expected against foreign currencies.

There is an expectation that the rates will be reduced in the third and fourth quarters as the Central Bank plays a balancing game. The CRB rate in December 2022 was 7 per cent and is now at 13 per cent which is an increase of 85 per cent of the interest rate.

The shilling depreciated more than 30 per cent in one year between 2023 and January 2024. The repayment of Foreign Debt is expensive owing to the high exchange rates, additionally, there is debt interest payment and therefore there is a need to find the right balance. The question to ponder is, “What is hitting Kenya more? Is it the increase of the cost of borrowing or the depreciation of the currency?”

Kenya has a large public debt, the split of which is approximately 50 per cent external debt and 50 per cent domestic debt. Owing to the exchange rates, it could be argued that it is cheaper for the government to pay off domestic debts.

Surprisingly, despite the depreciation of the shilling the exports have not grown. The biggest foreign exchange earner for the nation is the diaspora income. Kenya needs to be more productive and competitive, whilst enhancing manufacturing, exports, and tourism industry.

The government should focus on increasing foreign direct investment and to do so, they should make an attractive proposition to manufacturers, and policies which encourage investments. Currently, the operational costs due to the cost of energy/electricity and taxes are high. The production cost in Egypt and South Africa for instance is much cheaper in comparison, and therefore are attractive options for manufacturers to set up for production.

Kenya has approximately Sh1 trillion in foreign deposits, this is very encouraging. Locally, investors are keen on savings and the latest 8.5 year Infrastructure Bond issue received a 412 per cent performance rate in terms of bids received. Kenya has a Eurobond payment coming up in June and the government is building investor confidence.

The shilling extended gains on February 14, hitting its strongest in more than three months as a sign of confidence that the government will repay the Eurobond maturing in June, thereby lifting investor appetite.

The shilling strengthened over 3 per cent against the US dollar to reach 150.00/151.00, a level it last traded at in October 2023. Kenya has successfully issued a new Eurobond worth $1.5 billion to buy back the one due on June 2024. There is a resounding confidence in the market that the Eurobond will be paid off and there will be some stability in the currency.

It has been a tough economic environment due to the rising cost of living, rising taxes, rising interest costs, and depreciation of the shilling against foreign currencies and it seems that the wheels of the economy have begun turning to allow Kenya to stage a comeback.