Whatever we do, let’s keep the country united and peaceful

There is strength in unity and a unified country is better placed to ensure developmental growth both economically and socially. Kenya has great potential for growth and development. However, realising our goals and dreams is pegged on having lasting peace. And this peace is what President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking by unifying the country.

It might not be easy though! This is a journey for the strong-willed. Those who cannot sacrifice their interests for the sake of the country are bound to fall off along the way.

After successfully hosting the World Rally Championship, a few lessons are worth learning from the event. At the onset, the rally cars must be fine-tuned to their optimum state, making adjustments and letting the parts that are not in alignment off.

ODM-Jubilee pact

President Kenyatta seems keen to bring lasting peace and stability in the country. This could be the motivation behind a coalition that has now been christened by analysts as a Third Force.

With an ODM-Jubilee pact underway, this is also an opportunity for the One Kenya Alliance and Nasa Coalition to unite for the benefit of Kenya. The ODM-Jubilee pact is likely to create a gateway for the absorption of the Nasa coalition and create a formidable force as the country heads to the General election.

The President’s declaration that he would support one of the Nasa principals is proof enough the succession plan is squarely headed in their direction. Nasa coalition leaders, being political heavy weights in their own right, should aim to prove to Kenyans that they are cut out for the task of leading the country towards a common goal.

Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and ODM leader Raila Odinga have no excuse not to sit down and craft a workable formula to take the country forward. It is not in vain that Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu advised the political stalwarts that the only way for them to have victory in the 2022 General election is through unity.

Allocation of resources

A common denominator for both the Nasa Coalition and the One Kenya Alliance is unity. It is indeed a breath of fresh air as a majority of them have been in the opposition for a tad too long. The leaders in both coalitions are in agreement that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will benefit Kenyans through inclusivity and increased allocation of resources.

It will also promote sustainable peace through a workable and sustainable solution on the country’s leadership. Both political entities have claimed to be focused on unifying the country and ending political animosity that has defined the country’s past.

Being that the country is in great need of finding lasting peace and forestalling all forms of violence in every electioneering period, this is a major step in the right direction.