What you must tell your child this mid-term

Following numerous cases of student unrest, often culminating in unexplained burning of school facilities, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed that all learners in primary and secondary schools proceed on a one-week mid-term break from tomorrow.

The break will, hopefully, contain the wave of violence. Psychologists say taking regular breaks can help to prevent study fatigue and keep the learner focused. Since school reopened in May, the learners have never rested beyond a weekend, which has made learning a boring routine. The break will allow them to refresh their mind and improve creativity, as well as help them to maintain their attention and regain their motivation to learn.

Parents ought to plan activities together as a family. Children get disappointed when their parents cannot join them. During these activities, parents will have an opportunity to tell their children that secondary school is the shortest compartment of the education cycle, yet the most significant. Why?

Ann M. Veneman, former Unicef executive director, says secondary education helps to reduce child marriage by 64 per cent and early pregnancies by 59 per cent. It reduces infant mortality rate by 49 per cent; educated girls are more likely to take better care of their families and increase earnings by 10 per cent on average yearly. That will boost the economy and lift populations out of poverty.

Tell your child that Kenya is among 29 countries that pay for children to complete secondary school with the hope of raising the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita by 23 per cent in 40 years. Tell those 18 and above that they are adults in the eyes of the law and engaging in criminal activities could land them in prison, ruining their academic and life success. Tell them that damage to schools is an extra burden to their struggling parents.

Digital devices

Tell them to avoid herd mentality or peer pressure that leads to adapting behaviour on an emotional rather than rational basis. To move them away from the addictive digital devices, invite them to join you in your economic activities, do household chores and engage in outdoor activities.

The teachers can use the week to revisit passions outside teaching or try something new altogether. They should not feel guilty for putting efforts in endeavours that aren’t teaching-related; having varied interests and taking part in other activities will go a long way towards preventing burnout. Use the break to dedicate some time to your other passions. They could also rest.

The rest of the people who work in a school — better known as non-teaching staff — should look for tasks that can help them to extract maximum enjoyment out of this short mid-term holiday.

If this is done, we will return to school a revitalised team, ready to end the calendar year in style.