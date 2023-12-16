What went wrong with highway and railway projects?

Kenya’s infrastructure landscape was supposed to receive a much-needed boost with the ambitious Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway project.

A 175-kilometre artery, it promised to ease traffic congestion, boost trade, and improve safety, thereby capturing the imagination of a nation. But the Public Private Partnership (PPP) dream led by the French Vinci Consortium now leaves many unanswered questions since it is yet to be implemented years later.

Why was this project so crucial? The answer lies in the grim realities of the existing highway. Notorious for its nightmarish traffic jams and deadly accidents, it has become a bottleneck, strangling economic activity and claiming countless lives. Its narrowness, hence inability to cope with the constant flow of vehicles, becomes a death trap during peak seasons, forcing families to spend agonising nights on the road. The lack of a dependable regional railway line further amplifies the highway’s importance as the lifeblood of the Northern Corridor.

I believe this project carried the weight of expectations. It was also aligned with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Big Four Agenda. The promise at the time was timely, transparent, and accountable delivery.

Questions abound: Did due diligence fail to uncover potential roadblocks? Did overambitious promises overshadow realistic considerations?

Whatever the reasons, the consequences are undeniable. The project’s slide into limbo leaves Kenya grappling with a worsening infrastructure crisis, dashed hopes for improved safety and economic growth and a tarnished trust in PPPs.

Incidentally, the same French group involved Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway project was also supposed to work on the five-kilometre Nairobi CBD-JKIA railway project. With every failed project, doubts increase: are the French serious about these Kenyan projects?

The JKIA link was intended to be a streamlined way out of Mombasa Road’s traffic jams, taking only seven to ten minutes to reach the airport. Commuters looked forward to escaping the traffic gridlock, breezing through the sprawling city and arriving at one’s destination refreshed. Not only was this going to be convenient, but also Kenya Railways Corporation’s lifeblood, a steady supply of income as passengers hopped aboard to say goodbye to loved ones and go on to exciting adventures.

Why has this project also stalled amid rumours of tender wars and rivalries?

Regardless of the matter and the cause, the end effect is disappointment. Nairobi’s traffic jams persist.

The Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway and the CBD-JKIA rail project may be facing problems, but the road to improved infrastructure in Kenya cannot be abandoned. Learning from this experience, fostering transparency, and prioritising genuine partnerships are key to ensuring that future projects don’t become mere mirages.

Moving forward, Kenya must confront its own demons and seek external partners with skin in the game. Internal soul-searching is crucial to identify and dismantle the systemic roadblocks that derail these projects. Transparency, accountability, and robust vetting processes are the tracks on which trust in PPPs can be rebuilt.

Externally, diversifying partnerships is paramount. France’s retreat shouldn’t spell the end of Kenya’s infrastructure dreams. Other players willing to commit, with transparency and respect for Kenyan regulations, can help turn promises into reality. The ghosts of failed projects should serve as stark reminders: Kenya deserves partners who walk the talk.

Our infrastructure ambitions may have been temporarily derailed, but the engine of progress still hums. By learning from past mistakes, prioritising transparency, and embracing honest partnerships, Kenya needs to put its infrastructure dreams on the right track.



