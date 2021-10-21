What Uhuru can focus on as exit nears

The conversation in Kenya right now is how President Uhuru Kenyatta will conduct himself as he stares at his exit from power next year. Will he behave like his predecessor Mwai Kibaki and let Kenyans decide his successor or get himself soaked in the transition politics?

Any sober adviser to the President should rightly ask him to take a back seat in the decision of who takes over from him. Getting soaked in the succession power plays would be unhealthy for this country if our history remains our good point of reference. The past elections have been divisive and threatened to tear this country apart and so an exiting president should not be viewed as partisan in the ongoing power plays for 2022 General Election.

The focus should have been on the ‘Big Four Agenda’ and Kenya Vision 2030. One thing Kenyans remember President Kibaki for is his ability and commitment to rally the citizens towards Vision 2030. No doubt, most of the capital-intensive projects undertaken over the past nine years owe their credence to the Grand Coalition Government of President Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Perhaps one landmark feature of the physical infrastructure projects by the Jubilee government, which has been led by President Kenyatta over the past nine years, is the construction of the Nairobi Expressway that runs from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Westlands. Another is the standard gauge railway (SGR). Both will find space among this government’s key legacy projects.

Lifting of curfew

Maybe we should ask ourselves how many more projects would have been realised in this last term were the President focused on the Big Four and the war on corruption instead of unimpactful ones like the abortive Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Perhaps what Kenyans will remember most about the just-concluded Mashujaa Day celebration is the lifting of the dusk-to-dawn curfew with the hope that their businesses will get a new lifeline. However, Kenyans must savour this long-awaited “freedom” with caution since the Covid-19 pandemic is still here with us.

It was equally exciting to hear the President announce the decision to roll out the third economic stimulus package to revive the economy following the ravages of the pandemic. However, the President should tighten the loose ends in his government to prevent some corrupt officials from further looting of public coffers as his term enters the homestretch.

Finally, it is Kenyans’ concern and hope that the government will operate within its financial means to avoid taking up more debts — a habit that continues to plunge the country into a never-ending burden. Any further borrowing will strain the next government and sink Kenyans into more taxation which will push ordinary Kenyans deeper into the poverty pit.