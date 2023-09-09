What students need is 21st century skills

History has proven time and again that the world is evolving at a whirlwind pace. From artificial intelligence (AI) to robotics to the Internet of Things (IoT), the need for global competitiveness has never been this pressing. It is becoming increasingly challenging to defend the thought that the jobs we have today will be available in the near future.

The jobs that exist today require employees to expand and adapt their skills and knowledge to the demands of new global markets regardless of their university degrees. This begs the question: How can universities better prepare their graduates for a world in which they might compete for jobs that are yet to be invented? The antidote to this challenge is innovation-led education, which equips students with 21st-century skills such as managing complex tasks, quantitative reasoning, communication for impact, entrepreneurial leadership, critical thinking and leadership.

The World Bank reports that by 2035, Africa’s working-age population will grow to 450 million, but that only 100 million new jobs will be created for them. African governments and universities therefore need to embrace innovative education. The traditional education system has for long been linear and goal-focused.

This is a far cry from today’s realities and not reflective of how the market works, given that in today’s economy, employers are looking for employees with skills that stand out. Institutions that have adopted this model have seen their students creating employment instead of seeking to be employed.

Society needs new ways of thinking and working. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), nearly 65 per cent of children entering primary school today will work in jobs that don’t yet exist. This points to the need for innovative learners who can anticipate future needs. Students need to be aware that the knowledge they acquire at university is just a small introduction to the world’s demands. Higher education institutions should provide students with skills that are relevant in a fast-paced world where new technologies and trends like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and automation emerge daily.

In developed nations, universities are embracing innovation-led education by introducing liberal arts programmes that foster critical thinking and creativity, implementation of new technologies and ensuring students have a global perspective. Such approaches will shift our higher education systems to serve the needs of the next generation better.

Universities can play a powerful role in developing Africa’s next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Our young professionals are the most entrepreneurial generation in history and should therefore be at the forefront of a narrative that ensures that education remains in tandem with the changing dynamics of our societies.