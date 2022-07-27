What should be done to reduce teen pregnancies

Despite many programmes that target reproductive health issues among teenagers, latest statistics put a damper on the efficacy of these efforts. Kenya is third globally in teen pregnancies with 98 per cent of adolescents being infected with HIV weekly. One in every five teenagers is either a mother or pregnant with their first child.

It is these worrying statistics that have sent the Ministry of Health through the National Aids Control Council (NACC) to launch a countrywide campaign dubbed ‘End the Triple Threat’ that target adolescent girls across the 47 counties. The campaign is geared towards curbing early pregnancies; end Gender Based Violence among girls and end new HIV infections.

In 2019, Kenya developed a similar programme dubbed the National Plan of Action (NPA) on Adolescents and Teenage Pregnancy. The Action Plan was to guide the implementation of adolescents and health programs for the next five years (2022-2022). By adopting a whole community approach, the plan envisaged a formation of technical working groups at the county level to bring key players on board to effectively address adolescent health and reduce teenage pregnancy. The success of this initiative is yet to be determined.

Stop being judgmental

Public health campaigns have been faulted for failing to achieve the intended objective. They largely focus on top-down sensitization, are mostly developed by individual organisations and often conflict. According to Unesco, too many young people still make the transition from childhood to adulthood receiving inaccurate, incomplete or judgment-laden information that affects their physical, social and emotional development. As a result, they become vulnerable and exposed to harmful outcomes.

Equally, despite studies showing that comprehensive sexuality education reduces teen pregnancy, poor and mixed messaging has continued to hamper its effectiveness. The messages have been termed as fear inducing and judgmental, focusing mainly on abstinence, emphasising on the dangers of sex and how immoral it is for teenagers. Stakeholders should come up with a harmonised and sustainable communication strategy that will effectively reach teenagers.



