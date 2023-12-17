What Ruto speech left out

In his Jamhuri Day speech, President William Ruto, the ‘Chief Hustler’, covered everything but not the real issues affecting the ‘hustlers’. He reminded us how our forefathers fought the colonisers for the political and economic self-determination we enjoy and reminisced on the evolution of democracy from a single- to multi-party system and, lastly, promulgation of the current Constitution.

Notably, he highlighted the maturity and ripeness of the rule of law and integration of devolution for efficient governance at the grassroots.

Among the issues left out is the high cost of living. The expensive fuel adversely affects all economic sectors, including prices of basic commodities. Laughably, he acknowledged Singapore and South Korea as having progressed more than Kenya yet we attained self-determination at the same time.

He could have laid out a ‘Marshall Plan’ to stir economic growth in the near future. He could have talked about the ballooning public debt, which official data puts at Sh10.189 trillion ($69.3 billion) at the end of June from Sh8.579 trillion in the past year.

The debt stock is above the Sh10.13 trillion projected for next June—mirroring the faster-than-expected accumulation of public debt and external borrowing. He could have stopped the borrowing spree.

The President talked about increasing the education budget but not the falling integrity of the system that is close to the abyss due to the reckless handling of examination results. Secondary school fees are expected to increase next month due to pressure by Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association. He left unaddressed the high taxation and high levies blamed for the impoverishment of Kenyans.

This was an opportunity for the President to tell Kenyans how his government will tackle the issues; it would have made our Founding Fathers proud.



