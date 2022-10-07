What role could the UK play in Africa’s energy transition?

Today’s global energy crisis has emphasised the urgency, benefits and necessity of an accelerated energy transition worldwide. In Africa, the consequences of the Ukraine war have increased the strains on economies already hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The continent is facing more severe climate change than most other parts of the world, despite bearing the least responsibility for the problem.

Global net-zero ambitions are helping set a new course for the global energy sector, especially amid rapidly declining clean technology costs and shifting global investment. African countries are well-positioned to benefit from these developments. In particular, the continent’s geographic diversity holds huge potential for clean energy, and its soils are rich in many of the minerals and rare earths needed for clean energy technologies.

In fact, the transition presents many African countries the opportunity to bypass traditional fuels and infrastructure and proceed to building sustainable energy systems. However, in order to do this successfully, they will need the support of the international community and international finance.

The message from African political leaders is clear – to undergo a just energy transition, international financial support will be required, and this support will need to be substantial and sustained.

Economic growth

According to Chatham House, the African Group of Negotiators and various African governments have called for $1.3 trillion a year from 2025, a significantly higher requirement than the $100 billion a year committed to, but not delivered, by developed nations at COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009.

This context presents the UK’s public and private sectors a significant opportunity to increase its engagement with African economies. From a commercial point of view, demand from Africa is not only increasing but also becoming more sophisticated as its middle class and increasingly sophisticated industry expands. This growth is generating opportunities for investment and partnerships in critical sectors, such as energy and the associated technology.

As a leading provider of green products, services and innovation the UK is in a strong position to invest in Africa and to help the continent build sustainable, green, and resilient businesses that can drive the transition whilst simultaneously delivering economic growth.

At this year’s UK-Africa Investment Summit the former Prime Minister acknowledged Africa’s considerable business potential and spoke about the UK’s intention of becoming Africa’s “partner of choice.” The emphasis is clear, that the UK’s private sector can play a critical role in fostering mutually beneficial investments and commercial relationships in Africa. This will be supported by UKEF funding providing affordable finance for African nations and companies and de-risking investment for UK investors.

Global energy sources

At the same Summit the UK’s Development Finance Institution announced its commitment to invest a further £2 billion by the end of 2022 in Africa and the Sustainable Development Goals. This is an important development especially in the context of the UK’s pivoting to the Asia-Pacific.

The UK private sector has diverse sectoral opportunities to choose from in terms of investment and business collaborations. One highly innovative sector is green hydrogen production, which is expected to reach approximately 25 per cent of global energy sources by 2050, with Africa having potential to take a significant share - especially in Southern Africa, Egypt, and Morocco. UK businesses are well-placed to participate across the continent by investing in plants, technology and providing advisory services.

The UK expertise and experience in both onshore and offshore wind farm development could prove pivotal. Wind energy is set to grow from 2 Gigawatts in 2013 to 80 Gigawatts in 2030, with huge opportunities and demand in South Africa and Egypt in particular. The UK is a global leader in the sector and UK businesses are well-placed to deliver increasing investment in Africa for setting up and scaling up wind farms.

In the coming decade, there are opportunities for the UK to participate in the African renewables value chain, both through existing UK-Africa partnerships, and major industry events like ADIPEC, where the UK can showcase its innovations and engage attending investors on the industry sectors requiring support.

It is time for the UK to seize this golden opportunity and play a key role in investing in Africa’s green future – we would all be benefiting from it.