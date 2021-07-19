What other African nations can learn from Springboks

Springboks

Springboks celebrate with Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Japan final match at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City in 2019.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Sylvester Habil

South Africa is one of the few African nations that has embraced rugby and has become one of the greatest nations in the history of the sport.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.