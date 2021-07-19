What other African nations can learn from Springboks

South Africa is one of the few African nations that has embraced rugby and has become one of the greatest nations in the history of the sport.

The sport was originally introduced to the country by British colonists around 1875 and it has grown in leaps and bounds, putting South Africa on the global map of great rugby nations.

While other African nations seem to focus on other sports like football and basketball, South Africa's investment in rugby has paid off in a big way. Especially with their victory at the Rugby World Cup.

The tournament began with the springboks as favourites, although England was predicted to win the tournament; the South African team did brilliantly to overcome the pre-match predictions.

The success of Springboks, the South African Rugby team, particularly their 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph is potentially one of the greatest stories of sporting excellence.

Beyond the euphoria and patriotism, it exuded among the locals, it was a proud moment for the African continent and a demonstration of its potential to compete favourably on the global stage.

Sport is more than an activity or a pastime, it has the potential to create a new order of sustainable development for the African continent.

The management of SA Rugby provides a blueprint other African nations can leverage to propagate more interest in the sport among their citizens and invariably bring about development and success in the sport.

Leadership

The victory of the Springboks at the world cup among many things is an indication of the quality of leadership and management enjoyed by the sport domestically.

African nations with interests in developing and promoting rugby in their enclaves must be willing to establish a leadership structure that emphasises talent.

Obviously, with African nations, there is the peculiar challenge of bribery, nepotism, and favoritism in team selection but all of these could circumvent the growth of the sport and hamper the performance of the team at global competitions.

Individuals put at the helm of affairs must be professionals who understand the extent of the task at hand and are willing to put in their utmost best in ensuring local and international success both in the short and long term.

Leaders and rugby administrators should assemble a team that is sound and intelligent enough to implement their lofty ideas.

Global worldview

South Africa has maintained a global worldview in terms of its participation in rugby. The idea of the Rugby World Cup was introduced by them. Even though they couldn’t participate in the first two rugby world cups, South Africa have won three cups. Other rugby playing African countries should also be prepared to adopt a global worldview.

This will enable Africa to cement its position as a force to reckon with in global sports. This could help improve the economy and even provide jobs.

Competitive Structure

South Africa has a vibrant domestic rugby league that has attracted top players from other nations. This is important because dominance on the world stage requires top competitions at the domestic level.

This appears to be one of the things South Africa has got right which has also helped achieve the enviable status it enjoys in global rugby today. Other African nations looking to break into rugby should also consider creating competitive domestic leagues.

A strong local league allows a country to attract experienced coaches from top rugby nations.

Sport is a unifying factor and has the potential to berth economic prosperity and propagate more harmonious relationships among the nations on the continent, if properly utilised.

The principles that can ensure sporting success are similar to the ones that can ensure entrepreneurial or national success. It is prudent for Africa not just to gloss over and merely celebrate the success of the Springboks but also to examine the individual factors that contributed to their triumph and leverage these principles in piloting the affairs of the continent.