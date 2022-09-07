What next for Raila? He still has a big role

What next for Raila Odinga? This is the big question that has been asked after Monday’s Supreme Court verdict that upheld the August 9 presidential election result, in which he and others had unsuccessfully petitioned on allegations of electoral wrongdoings.

But obviously, it would be for Raila himself to decide and plan his next move in the national political stage. As a fan who believes in his redemptive cause, I am, however, confident that it is not the end of the road for the persistent reformist change movement and the democratic ideals that he protectively epitomised in the hope of ushering in a pregnant Kenya that gives a fair chance to everyone of us.

Unquestionably, any worthy effort at a commanding change in a conservative country like ours demands great patience and dealing with a lot of setbacks, saboteurs and cynical doubters.

I don’t think either that it would be the end of Raila’s earned place and influence in politics. This country already owes a substantial amount of its headway in governance and development to his political voice and sacrifice in the face of the continual hindrances to his emancipatory drive right from the Nyayo tyranny era.

Unfinished business

Therefore, he still has his place in the unfinished business of reclaiming and reordering the country from all manner of ills that curtail its varied possibilities. And, championing electoral justice, which goes above the court case and his own failed ambition, should be one of them.

There are clearly enormous structural and cultural issues around our national elections that have unfairly limited the presidency to just two communities so far; with big money and manipulative tactics appearing to overpower reason, principle and recall as implements of political choice at the ballot.

‘Peacepreneurs’, meanwhile, approve of the status quo. Anything but an election intifada.



