What new tax law means for Kenya's online betting industry

betting

A football fan participating in online sports betting.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kimani

Communication consultant

AK Consulting

Sports betting operators in Kenya have been in a seemingly unending battle with Kenyan authorities in the last couple of years, but tensions between the parties may just be easing up a bit.

