What new leaders must do for the people

The 2022 General Election has brought a fresh breath of air to the leadership of the country. Young and visionary leaders swept to power in various positions in different parts of Kenya.

What all this means for the future of the country and the regions is for political pundits to unpack in the coming days. Allow me the latitude for now to dissect Ukambani leadership.

In Lower Eastern, young leaders emerged after sweeping older politicians to the wayside. They all seem very clear and are articulate on the development puzzle of the region and how it may be resolved.

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, though not triumphant in his bid for the Machakos governorship, took the challenge of the political beckoning and put up an impressive fight for a newbie to garner 130,000 votes in only five months. The CCU Party leader may not have succeeded but as he traversed the county, he gained a reputation as courageous, independent, clear-minded, knowledgeable, solution-driven and ready to disrupt the status quo. The future belongs to such.

Youthful leader

Under the leadership of Dr Alfred Mutua – another youthful leader who has been Machakos governor for 10 years, Maendeleo Chap Chap Party secured over 12 MCA seats and two parliamentary seats in Lower Eastern, is a very decent try indeed considering that the Wiper of former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka dominated the race.

Though he was not on the ballot, the former Government Spokesman had cast his lots with then Deputy President William Ruto, a calculated move that ended up paying off richly. The centrality of Dr Mutua in the Kenya Kwanza government is clear to anyone who cares to see. He was one of the few politicians that accompanied President Ruto on his tour of the UK and USA this week.

Other notable leaders on the trip are Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and former Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba.

Dr Mutua now looks all set to battle for the Lower Eastern leadership mantle. Does he have what it takes? Is he the new face of future Kamba leadership? Time will tell.

In neighbouring Makueni, then-Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr cultivated rare chemistry with the people to the amazement of his competitors. The diehard Wiper member, who nevertheless shies away from Wiper succession squabbles and has a non-confrontational approach towards Wiper leadership even when he doesn’t agree with every decision, wormed his way to the hearts of the voters to emerge victorious in the governorship race.

His clarity of thought on the development needs of Ukambani, his unobtrusive ambition, and his relative youth (he is 47) combine to place the Makueni Governor ahead of the pack in the race for the future numero uno (first among equals) in the Ukambani region.

In the final analysis, what matters for the people is development. The needs of the region are clear: water, food security, proper urban planning, thriving businesses and jobs. Whoever works towards this moves with the people is the next leader of the region.