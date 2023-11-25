What ‘ease of doing business’ really means

In 2003, the World Bank came up with an elaborate way of measuring the Ease of Doing Business. This measurement was discontinued in 2021 after allegations of data manipulation and a process that became too politicised. However, this global performance indicator can be a good way of providing information to investors and the political elite who need to understand how they impact the business environment. Of course, the information must have reliable data for it to be valid.

The Ease of Doing Business Index ranked states against each other using ten indicators. Countries with simple and friendlier regulations got a higher ranking than those with less friendly regimes.

In 2018, Kenya was at position 80 out of 190 countries. Cumulatively, Kenya had moved up 56 spots in rankings over the previous three years, but the 2018 score was one of country’s best in the past 15 years. In 2019, Kenya scrambled up 19 places to positon 61 and was reported to have been the seventh most improved country, globally.

Some of the indicators Kenya had improved on were: access to credit, improving business registration through a one-stop shop, ease of paying taxes through the i-Tax platform,and protection of minority investors by requiring greater disclosure of boards of directors. All these fundamentally increased the ease of doing business in Kenya.

One of the criticisms of this report was that it did not measure the indicators’ impact on the number of businesses developed. However, assuming there is a correlation between the indicators and development of businesses, what Kenya is currently experiencing may not promote their development. These include introduction of new taxes as well as their increase, thereby slowing growth; land evictions and an increase in personal attacks or harm to investors.

For example, when investors cannot get reliable information about land property or be assured of its safety, they will not be confident investing here.

Allegations of investors being abducted and their property taken over by a government or its entities, trigger capital and investor flight.

Recent reports of the Nairobi Securities Exchange losing 6,000 investors in the past year means higher unemployment numbers. Some of the investors contributed to local manufacturing and their exit means Kenya is turning to importation.

The business environment that took so long to build has quickly been eroded. Some of the indicators that helped improve Kenya’s ease of doing business started during the Mwai Kibaki administration. It saw an increase in diaspora remittances that went into purchasing land and private infrastructure development. There was also an increase in tourism receipts due to better security and services. In this same period, the NSE grew by over 300%, fattening forex reserves. It is the exact opposite now.

Economies are greatly affected by the political environment, but while politicians make deceptive claims about it, the markets will always accurately analyse and respond to the harsh realities.