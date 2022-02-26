What counties must do to boost own revenue collection figures 

Devolution conference

From left: Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) during the 7th annual devolution conference in Makueni County on November 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  John Juma Nyangi

Head of Research

Institute of Public Finance-Kenya

What you need to know:

  • County governments continue to face serious financial challenges, which result in disruption of services.
  • Counties run on cash transfers from the national government and own-source revenue (OSR).


Eleven years ago, Kenyans voted to devolve power and resources to 47 county governments. One of the critical factors for successful implementation of devolution is reliable sources of revenue to enable county governments to govern and serve their people effectively.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.