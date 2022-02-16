What CBK should consider before rolling out a local digital currency

Patrick Njoroge

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Maosa

What you need to know:

  • Last October, Nigeria became the first African country to launch a digital currency.
  • Opening digital wallets directly at CBK could deprive commercial banks of deposits.

Digital currency is any currency, money or money-like asset that is exclusively available in electronic format. Examples include cryptocurrency, virtual currency and central bank digital currency. They are traced to when American computer scientist and world-renowned cryptographer David Lee Chaum invented digital cash, which relied on cryptography to secure and verify online transactions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.