What AU security seat means for Kenya’s regional ambitions

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets the AU delegation in May 2019 which was in the country to evaluate Kenya’s bid to host the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) headquarters.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Raychelle Omamo

Cabinet Secretary

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

What you need to know:

  • Kenya will draw attention on the critical role played by women is consolidation and sustenance of peace in conflict situations
  • Kenya will leverage her position as an anchor State and also as a guarantor of regional peace and security to advocate for a conflict-free Africa.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Kenya will assume the rotational chairmanship of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) for the month of March 2021.

