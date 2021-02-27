What AU security seat means for Kenya’s regional ambitions

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Kenya will assume the rotational chairmanship of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) for the month of March 2021.

It is important to point out that the Peace and Security Council is the standing decision-making organ of the African Union for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts in the continent. It serves as a collective security and early warning arrangement that is intended to facilitate timely, efficient and prompt responses to conflict and crisis situations in Africa.

Likewise, the Peace and Security Council serves as a vital pillar of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which is the framework for promoting peace, security and stability in the African continent. The PSC is, therefore, a critical infrastructure for the maintenance and furtherance of International Peace and Security.

In this respect, the significance of Kenya’s chairmanship of the AU’s Peace and Security Council — while concurrently being a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) — is of considerable importance to regional Peace and Security architecture.

Foreign policy

Indeed, Kenya’s leadership of the PSC dovetails appropriately with the country’s philosophy and belief in a rule-based foreign policy orientation that is also shored up by robust multilateralism.

It is also consistent with Kenya’s advocacy of a rules-based multilateral system that is deployed in a manner that attracts consensus, and one that ultimately allows countries and other stakeholders to own, accept and implement decisions arrived thereof.

Consequently, Kenya will seek to leverage her experiences, ethos and philosophy during her chairmanship of the AUPSC on the following issues; reinvigorating the role of the A3 in the UN Security Council; securing sustainable peace in Africa, especially in the context of silencing the guns; peacekeeping in Africa with regard to emerging challenges and critical lessons for sustainable operations, as well as on women peace, culture and gender inclusivity.

In his address to the United Nation Nations Security Council on February 23, 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated that Kenya would remain a strong voice for Africa on the UN Security Council.

Consistent with the President’s strong commitment to advancing Africa’s agenda at the UNSC, Kenya will seek to reinvigorate the critical role played by the A3 grouping during her March 2021 chairmanship of the AU Peace and Security Council.

The A3 refers to the bloc of three African members of the UN Security Council, with Niger, Kenya and Tunisia being the current members. The bloc plays a critical role in shaping Security Council debates, breaking geopolitical deadlock, and guiding the Council’s collective action. African unity is essential in achieving these efforts.

Greater collaboration

Furthermore, with President Kenyatta as the President-in-Office of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Kenya will seek greater collaboration with the 6th region (the Caribbean’s) in matter pertaining to climate change and Covid-19 challenges for a more robust A3 +1 engagement at the UNSC.

On securing sustainable peace in Africa, Kenya will leverage her position as an anchor State and also as a guarantor of regional peace and security to advocate for a conflict-free Africa. This will be consistent with the tenets of silencing the guns in Africa and also with the declarations by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government on this critical issue.

Similarly, Kenya recognises and will seek to address climate change as a “threat multiplier”, which continues to contribute to human security risks, as well as indirectly contributing to conflict in Africa, particularly in the Horn of Africa, the Lake Chad Basin and in the Sahel regions.

Still on matters of regional peace and security, Kenya will draw attention on the critical role played by women is consolidation and sustenance of peace in conflict situations.

In regards to matters of peacekeeping, Kenya will be keen to share and leverage her history on the matter accrued in peace missions across 40 countries that it has participated in. This will be in addition to its hosting one of the largest and oldest peacekeeping training centers on the continent, the International Peace Support Training Center (IPSTC).

In the same vein, Kenya will leverage on her vast knowledge and progressive achievement of gender equality in peacekeeping, having one of the highest percentages of female officers serving in peacekeeping missions.