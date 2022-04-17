What an SME needs to scale up its business

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are, notably, the engine that drives economic growth in Africa.

They account for almost 90 per cent of the business in the continent, bringing about job creation, employment, tax provision and contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) in their countries of operation.

However, in Africa, besides their critical and positive role, many SMEs face numerous challenges but most critical is access to money, markets and mentors—the 3Ms.

With learnings and linkages to the 3Ms, SMEs stand a chance to scale up their businesses beyond their borders and contribute immensely to Africa’s socioeconomic development.

SMEs businesses range from very small micro firms run by one or two persons, often characterised by zero to minimal growth to fast-growing medium-sized businesses earning millions with the majority employing as many as 250 workers.

Economically viable

While SMEs are credited for providing a platform for Africa’s take-off to development, their role is rarely formally recognised as economically viable. SMELink International found the missing link and created SMELink.app, a global digital marketplace where SMEs can connect with resources and opportunities to scale up their businesses.

The platform leverages technology to provide SMEs with resources to be in the global spotlight and access to cross-border business opportunities. Designed to work like LinkedIn, it comprises a database of resources for technical expertise, financiers, online training, market surveys, knowledge sharing and partnerships, among others.

Build trust

The app will help business owners to build trust and trade with one another based on credible online profiles and track record demonstrated on the platform. At its core, it aims at accelerating how SMEs scale up by providing linkages to opportunities worldwide through the 3M philosophy.

To launch this game-changing innovation, SMELink International and SME Founders Association (SFA) have organised a three-day thought leadership conference that will bring together prolific subject matter experts to address SMEs pain-points.

Pivotal to the event will be linkages to intra-African trade under the auspices of the AfCFTA and global economic value chains. Strategic partners in the US, the Gulf and Asia will present trade and investment opportunities that abound in those markets.

The April 20 -22 event will inspire SMEs to scale while utilising practical action-oriented skills gained from the masterclasses and panels led by renowned captains of industry.

Highlights include the keynote address and masterclass on growth funding by the entrepreneur, venture capitalist and global business speaker Vusi Thembekwayo and the inaugural Rhino’s Den, where SMEs will pitch their ideas on Day 3 for a chance to be placed on the investor track of the SMELink platform for funding.