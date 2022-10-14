What Africa can learn from modern European literature 

Modern European literature was a philosophical movement which dominated the world of ideas in Europe in the 18th century.

The history of literature in the modern period in Europe began with the age of enlightenment.

This was influenced by literary movements such as romanticism, realism and naturalism.

The age of enlightenment included a ray of ideas centred on reason as the primary of authority and legitimacy.

Enlightenment advanced ideas such as liberty, constitutional governance and the end of the abuses of the church and state.

Africa has greatly been shaped by the insights from modern Europe and its culture through European writers such as Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare, Nikolai Gogol and Leo Tolstoy through their writings like Great Expectations, Romeo and Juliet, The Government Inspector and War and Peace respectively.

The thematic concerns highlighted in their work mirror what ails the African continent such as corruption, poverty, environmental pollution and lack of adequate press freedom.

Our African pioneer writers such as Ngugi wa Thiong’o and Chinua Achebe were also influenced by European literature.

Thus, their writings were informed by the desire to react to what the Europeans had written about Africa.

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe is such a case, where the author wants to paint Africa as a continent full of life and vigour, progressive traditions and cultural rootedness unlike its earlier portrayal as a dark continent.

Ngugi has equally tried to show how Europe undermined Africa through colonialism and intrusive culture such as religion and western education and their effects on the African cultural way of life.

His book The River Between is a case towards this direction.

Societal issues

African students of literature will greatly benefit from reading modern European literature. It enables one to relate the issues that affected Europe to the issues that affect Africa today since these issues cut across society.

Reading modern European literature also broadens our knowledge and scope. Dwelling on African literature alone would limit our thinking, which may falsely lend credence to the thinking that it is only in Africa where social evils such as corruption, misrule and nepotism thrive.

On the contrary, Africa is just undergoing what other continents and races have gone through before the age of enlightenment.

It is also factual to say that literature is universal. This means that to the African literature student, reading of modern European literature is as relevant today as it was in Europe in the 18th century.

It is an eye-opener since the same issues that have had effects on European society before they were conclusively dealt with are largely crippling our continent in the 21st century.

As such, modern European literature is key to unlocking the potential of the African continent by squarely facing our challenges and laying them bare creatively.

This is the sole purpose of literature, to mirror society in its real form and as such prescribe tangible solutions.