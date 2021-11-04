Well-mannered students, readiness can cure unrest

Another cycle of blame game is playing out as student unrest mounts. Considered wayward behaviour, riots, burning of school buildings (especially dormitories, administration blocks, classrooms and food stores), the issues are not new to us. It is worrisome and unfortunate behaviour, which has become a recurrent affair.

Sadly, nobody seems ready to take responsibility for the growing trend. Stakeholders are laying blame on policy-makers in Jogoo House for failure to anticipate the crisis yet they, too, have a role to play. Society has a collective responsibility to raises individuals who are not poised to destroy it.

But then this can only happen if we avert or work on reducing such occurrences in our schools, which is more of a wake-up call to stakeholders on the level of crisis preparedness as pertains our schools.

In any institution or sector, that is an essential tool that serves to either avert, forestall a crisis or mitigate the effects of a crisis. It works to anticipate a likely occurrence that presents itself and is recommended for adoption as no individual or institution can be totally spared from a crisis. Investigations and analysis always reveal a synopsis of what led to student unrest through protests and arson, among others.

A series and multiplicity of measures have been carried out through comprehensive analysis and investigations with reports compiled by various task forces that have often spelt out the relevant recommendations for implementation. In 2016, a task force report laid bare the causes of school fires; the “Safety Standards Manual for Schools” developed in 2008 is largely not implemented.

Resolving disputes

A special investigative team’s “Claire Omollo report” of 2017 unearthed administrative flaws, criminal practices and oversights that spark student unrest. Pointing to a possible systemic failure by a number of stakeholders, the recommendations largely spelt out measures to avert student unrest.

Even as the situation lingers on implementation of a series of these recommendations, crisis preparedness, preferably in every school, is essential. A crisis in one institution does not negate its occurrence elsewhere. But crisis preparedness is vital at all costs.

Further, society must be cognizant to the fact that these students will soon be integrated in society to engage in social and economic growth beyond the confines of the education system. Should the country fail to correct the situation, it will spill over and characterise society with individuals who would rather resort to violence and arson in resolving disputes or when dealing with the unaddressed issues.

The crisis offers a glimpse of the future on the calibre of individuals likely to shape society. This we must avoid at all costs and raise individuals with good manners and values as issues are addressed.