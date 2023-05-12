Website owners should beware of legal cost of cookie-less world 

Third-party cookies have been a critical tool for digital marketers for as long as digital marketing has existed. Brands leverage the power of cookies to track and remember user preferences to achieve razor-sharp targeting on the advertising and marketing side. But that will change dramatically if Google’s current privacy strategy is anything to go by.

Firefox, Safari and other browsers already succeeded at chucking cookies off their platforms.

For Google and Chrome (the browser with a near-monopoly of browser traffic), the process has been slower and more challenging.

Google launched the cookie-less strategy in 2019 when it announced a strategy that had user privacy as a linchpin for its future search exploits on Chrome.

The announcement of the roadmap to D-day in 2020 created a cloud of speculation around the ostensible end of third-party cookies, which came to be referred to as the Cookie Apocalypse.

Google confirmed the rumours in February 2020. The buzz around this announcement came to a crescendo in February 2022 when Google launched ‘The Privacy Sandbox’, a product created to replace third-party cookies by creating data tracking systems that do not store personal identifiers as cookies do, while still maintaining the open internet.

It was a lofty, perfect-sounding solution to the whole issue.

As it seemed, the planned burial of third-party cookies, which had been slated for the end of 2022, was well on course. But not so fast.

A slew of issues followed the launching of Google’s Privacy Sandbox.

In London, CMA, the UK’s competition watchdog, announced plans to investigate the effects of the new product on both the end users and the publishers.

In the USA, attorney-generals from 15 of the 50 states joined an anti-competition complaint filed against Google in December of 2021 based on the grounds that the new product would place Google as a middleman.

In July 2022, Google went back on its word and handed short-term respite to website owners who had not moved away from third-party cookies.

According to Antony Chavez, the VP in charge of the Privacy Sandbox, Google’s new strategy was to first consult with all stakeholders, then “depreciate” third-party cookies in the second half of 2024.

In every sense, the end of third-party cookies is an amazing feat for the data privacy industry, but a huge challenge for advertisers and marketers.

Chrome

On one hand, the privacy world will revel in the fact that Chrome, Google’s behemoth browser that has been lagging in terms of privacy, will be more privacy-friendly.

On the other hand, businesses and marketers who depend on website cookies for data will have to work with way less data than they were accustomed to in the years preceding the institution of data privacy laws around the world.

What does the end of third-party cookies mean for local website owners? What strategies should they adopt to navigate the new space? What are the legal implications of those strategies?

Creating some form of “data independence” by collecting first-party data has been touted as the near-perfect replacement for cookies.

First-party data means that the business collects and processes customer data, without any help from third parties.

Such data may include identifiers, which can be collected by finding ways to get the customers to “log in” to a platform, or data that does not include any personal identifiers.

Either way, local businesses will have to contend with the newly sharpened teeth of the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner when making the move.

Playing within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act should be a critical consideration for any business which runs a website.

Section 28 of the Data Protection Act is our local key to the cookie apocalypse.

It provides that Data Controllers can only collect data directly from the data subjects unless that data is available publicly, or the subject has consented to the collection of the data from a third party.

This means that entities using third-party data are already running afoul of the Data Protection Act.

While at it, one needs to remember that seeking the consent of the data subject sits centerstage in this regard.

As such, any attempts at harnessing first-party data will have to take the consent of the data subject.

Consent aside, Section 18 of the Data Protection Act provides that every person who intends to act as a Data Controller or Data Processor — anyone who collects data on their own, or one who processes data on behalf of another in simple terms, needs to register with the office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

Aside from registration as data controllers and processors, businesses need to take notice of the data protection principles and obligations that come with designation as a data processor or controller and the protections offered to data subjects.

Not only do they need to process data within the regulatory confines of the Data Protection Act, but they also need to specify the intended use of the data and the period within which they will store the data, among other things.