Weapons factory boost to region’s war on terrorism

From a security and foreign policy point of view, the Sh4 billion small arms factory launched recently in Ruiru, Kiambu County, is a game changer for Kenya, which has traditionally been considered as the regional superpower.

The factory is the right step to Kenya meeting its arms demand and exporting the surplus to the rest of Africa and beyond.

Being an exporter of security equipment will boost the country’s military credentials, catapulting it above its regional peers. In Africa, few countries, one being South Africa, manufacture small arms with most of the states relying on weapons from America, Asia and Europe.

Kenya’s pursuit to self-reliance in weaponry is a good thing. Military experts aver that home-made weapons are tailored for the local market and are, hence, more effective than imported ones, which are sometimes found to be faulty.

Secondly, with Kenya the regional leader in the war on terrorism, the factory will bolster its fight against, to start with, the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab. Typically, weaponry is an important aspect of hard power, hence their constant availability and supply will go a long way in degrading the terrorism threat.

To beat terrorists in their own game, the rule of thumb is to possess superior tactics and weaponry. With terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab illegally acquiring lethal weapons like the Turkish-made MPT-76, Kenya must invest in superior firepower.

Advance ulterior agenda

In addition, developed countries are using security equipment supplies to advance their ulterior agenda and neocolonialise Africa. This means Kenya’s attempt at self-sufficiency in its military needs locks them out.

The modern ‘Scramble for Africa’ is perpetuated through weapon sales, which comes with conditionalities detrimental to the continent.

Progressive states make significant investments in security and defence as all other sectors can only thrive in a peaceful and orderly environment.

For instance, the United States draws its superpower status from its military prowess in terms of personnel and manufacture and sale of security equipment.

As an upcoming superpower, China has also invested heavily in the manufacture and sale of security equipment. The Trump-era Sino-American beef was sparked by China’s attempt at dislodging the US from the African weapons market.

Kenya having purchased military equipment, including armoured vehicles, worth Sh8 billion in 2015, evidently, it has been spending colossal amounts on weapon imports.

Yet the cost can be significantly lowered by the Ruiru factory. It is a strategic move that safeguards national security interests with ripple effects such as job creation for Kenyans.

There is a need to support Kenya’s security agencies to be in tandem with global technological advancements, like artificial intelligence (AI), to effectively deal with internal and external threats.