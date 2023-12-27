Weah’s big lesson for youth

As the year draws to a close, we can’t afford to forget Liberia’s recent presidential election which incumbent George Weah conceded. The football star-turned politician showed the ‘red card’ to those who flout democracy in Africa, where political transitions often lead to unrest.

Weah rose to power on a promise of change and hope. In accepting the defeat by opposition leader Joseph Boakai in the tight race, he displayed remarkable grace and humility. This act of statesmanship stands as a shining example for African youth.

A key lessons is the importance of respecting the democratic process. In many African countries, political leaders often cling to power at all costs, leading to instability and conflict. But Weah showed a rare willingness to respect the will of the people.

Weah’s conduct showcases the importance of putting the nation’s interests above personal ambitions.

He prioritised the Liberia’s stability and unity over his political career. This is something that many African leaders can exercise and benefit from.

Furthermore, it serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful transition of power. In a continent plagued by election-related violence and clashes between rival political parties which result in assaults,sexual violence and even death, his peaceful acceptance of the result set a positive precedent.

It sent a clear message that disputes should be resolved through legal and peaceful means to prevent violence before,during and after elections.

Weah’s behaviour highlights the significance of setting a positive example for future generations. He showed young Africans that leadership is not just about winning but also how one handles setbacks and challenges. That emphasized to aspiring leaders integrity, humility and respect for democracy.



