We’ve ruined our politics with money

As we celebrate 60 years of independence, it is in order to point out some of the things holding us back as a nation—especially out politics, which is the ‘remote controller’ of almost everything we do in our nation.

In my job, I spend most of my time on digital platforms engaging in conversations. It is disappointing that we have switched from politics of ideas to how much and how often you give.

After the Jamhuri Day celebrations, I keenly followed a conversation in one WhatsApp group and couldn’t believe my eyes: Politicians lining up to laugh at a competitor for attending the event but failing to give money to all the people in attendance.

Their supporters came guns blazing, mocking their opponent and praising their respective ‘ring leaders’ by telling them they could have doubled the cash to give to every Tom, Dick and Harry at the meeting.

It is high time the political class and voters embraced constructive ideas and not money. We could end up never developing, since most of the time money meant for development will be channelled into servicing huge debts that our thirst for cash during campaigns force the candidates into.

Voters should say ‘No’ to politicians who attend events just to show off their pocket muscle. They should just pocket the easy cash but never vote for such leaders, for that would be the end for development.

Politicians should also style up, bring up a challenge about ideas for developing their respective areas but not focus on engagements after events on how you fed your cheerleaders on cash!

I call upon the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to monitor everyone interested in any public office from as early as when a general election is over and not just during the official campaign period. There is a lot of campaigning before then, which, if monitored, will lock out many for voter bribery.



