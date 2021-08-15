We’ve not done enough to curb air pollution

Exhaust fumes

Pollution from the exhaust of cars. Emissions from vehicles and homes should not be ignored.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  David M. Kigo

What you need to know:

  • We still have informal settlements where proper ventilation is still wanting, considering the dirty fuel used for cooking.
  • Most Kenyans still use firewood (biomass) even in the informal settlements in Nairobi to cook.

Dirty air from indoor to outdoor pollution is a major environmental and health issue. It is also a policy challenge in both developed and developing countries. 

