We’ve been here before

We have lately been treated to a spate of killings involving spouses and kinfolk over a whole gamut of pretexts. Seemingly, ties between feuding spouses, lovers and kin are unnecessarily testy with parties evincing a morbid predisposition to combativeness.

While we appreciate the general malaise around the coronavirus pandemic, it helps to remember and recognise that humanity has triumphed over health scourges before.

There was the Justinian Plague of AD 541-750 and the Black Death, or the Bubonic Plague, of 1346-1353. And in the past century or so, the Spanish Flu wiped out 50 million people from the 500 million infected, causing or contributing to a major mental health emergency.

Looking at asylum hospitalisations in Norway from 1872 to1929, Svenn-Erik Mamelund (PhD), a researcher and historical demographer, found that the number of first-time hospitalised patients with mental health disorders attributed to influenza increased by an average annual factor of 7.2 in the six years following the pandemic.

Influenza death rates

Also, a significant spike in influenza death rates in the United States between 1918 and 1920 positively related to suicide.

Encephalitis Lethargica, a health emergency that caused mental disorders and a serious nervous strain, was reported from around 1916 in Austria and France. By 1919, cases had become common across Europe, the US, Canada, Central America and India. A million people were affected in 1916-1930s.

Pakistani psychologist Sonia Mukhtar recommends the “Asian Journal of Psychiatry”as an object lesson in anger and mental distress management acquisition of new skills, including learning a new language, painting, knitting, gardening, reading and even writing books and journals; and regularly seeking help from mental health counsellors, psychiatrists, psychologists and psychotherapists.

Mr Baraza is a historian and writer; vickersbaraza@gmail.com