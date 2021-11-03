We shouldn’t violate rights of intersex

For decades, intersex persons have faced huge challenges just because they are born with sex characteristics that do not fit the typical notions of ‘male’ or ‘female’. They are disdained and ostracised by their own circle of friends, families and the community at large.

Many other people don’t view intersex persons as human beings. To create, enhance and maintain their mental peace, many have ventured into a state of solitude. Others have committed suicide due to insults and other forms of abuse.

According to the UN Free and Equal Campaign, initiated by the UN Office for Human Rights and researcher Ann Fausto Sterling, 1.7 per cent of newborns are intersex. Issues such as non-recognition, lack of awareness and stigma are cited as the main challenges intersex persons suffer.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), intersex persons in the country continue to face human rights violations mainly centred on their legal recognition, which has a negative ripple effect in the enjoyment of their other rights and fundamental freedoms. KNCHR has continually advocated realisation and enjoyment of their human rights.

Stigmatisation

The 2019 census recorded 1,524 intersex persons with Nairobi County leading with 250. As their numbers continues to rise immensely, there is a need for more awareness of the group. That includes robust public campaigns and education on the need to show intersex persons unconditional love, treat them with respect and uphold their rights as other human beings.

Due to stigma, it is very hard for intersex persons to ‘come out’. Stigmatisation builds fear in them. It’s time we put an end to all this. It will be better if KNCHR puts more energy into creating awareness about the group by educating the society about their nature.

The commission should ensure they get special attention, treat and more so they enjoy the freedom they deserve. They also deserve to enjoy government services such as education as any other citizen.