We shouldn’t violate rights of intersex

Gender symbols

Due to stigma, it is very hard for intersex persons to ‘come out’.

By  Maxwell Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The 2019 census recorded 1,524 intersex persons with Nairobi County leading with 250.
  • As their numbers continues to rise immensely, there is a need for more awareness of the group.

For decades, intersex persons have faced huge challenges just because they are born with sex characteristics that do not fit the typical notions of ‘male’ or ‘female’. They are disdained and ostracised by their own circle of friends, families and the community at large. 

