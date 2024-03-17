We should stop femicide

Who is there to help Kenyan women? There have been many cases of femicide in the country since the start of the year, like the case of Stacy Njoki, which happened this month. On Wednesday last week , 43-year-old Njoki was found dead with five stab wounds ,one on the neck and several on the head. A month ago, her boyfriend broke her arm , they broke up and she reported the matter to the police .The case went to court, but she was forced to withdraw it.

At least 500 women and girls have been murdered in Kenya since 2016, despite the country's efforts to prevent gender-based violence, according to the Africa Data Hub, a regional network of data organisations that trace such killings based on newspaper reports. Most of them were killed by their lovers or people in relationships with them.

This calls for the government to launch new tactics that will help end femicide.

First, women should be empowered economically and financially. Many women are forced to depend on men for basics. Establishing economic parity through initiatives such as village savings and loans associations, helps to reduce dependencies, break stereotypes, and build a foundation for widespread gender equality.

Second, women and men should be advised on the importance of open communication in relationships. This contributes to a safer and healthier environment and reduces the likelihood of violence.

Lastly, whereas those found guilty of femicide should be handed tough sentences, it is also imperative that police take seriously reports about gender-based violence.

Let's stop femicide, let's love one another.



