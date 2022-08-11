We should stop brain drain into political career

There is no doubt that, over the years, the country has experienced an exodus of experts, scholars, jobless youths and even retirees into politics.

However, clueless voters have not known an iota of the difference between politics and leadership.

True leaders are driven by the passion to serve the people. They are selfless and unassuming characters.

They do not make themselves leaders; instead, they are made by the people they serve.

On the other hand, politicians are very elusive, capricious and sometimes avaricious characters who preach water and drink wine.

They will say one thing today—in broad daylight—and deny it tomorrow while looking you straight in the eye.

That’s one reason why some well-learned professionals will join politics largely because of the allure of the lucrative salaries and perks only to be humiliated by fellows who schooled in backstreet institutions.

Over the years, we have witnessed cases of highly educated people, some of whom hold master’s degrees, resigning from their jobs to contest as a member of the county assembly.

Professors leave their teaching jobs in universities to contest as governors, senators and MPs.

Leaving a vacuum

That is a type of brain drain that must be checked.

I do not have any empirical data but, in some countries, political positions are less lucrative and glamorous while scholars, professionals and even artistes are better paid.

That is what we should be mulling over in our remuneration of legislators so that we can curb the brain drain from the government and private sector into politics.