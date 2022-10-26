We should step up efforts to beat congenital heart disease

Newborns bring joy to their parents. But in some cases, the joy is held back by congenital disease, which can severely maim or even kill the baby. The disease is among the commonest.

Every year, 500,000 parents worldwide face the prospect of losing their children to congenital heart disease.

Every year, World Health Organization (WHO) data show, 5,000 babies in Kenya are born with various birth defects that interfere with the normal functioning of the heart.

Parents’ fears for their children are understandable, given that, according to the Ministry of Health guidelines on cardiovascular disease, half of them die within one month of birth from congenital heart disease.

The disease has few treatment options. Depending on the specific disease and severity of the case, doctors may prescribe medication or perform heart procedures such as catheterisation, heart surgery or even heart transplant.

Catheterisation is the least invasive as it uses thin, flexible tubes to repair defects without open-heart surgery. In severe cases, foetal cardiac intervention is used during pregnancy.

While the disease burden is heavy in Kenya, there has been little in the way of detection or intervention over the years. Inadequacy of diagnostic skills and technology is a major contributor to poor access to cardiac interventions and care for children.

Free heart screenings for children by Gertrude’s Foundation, of Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, identified 79 cases with 25 undergoing open surgery.

Due to the high demand for cardiac diagnosis and treatment and limited skills and technology, many patients get incorrect diagnoses or treatments.

And even when diagnosed correctly and appropriate interventions recommended, the cost is prohibitive for many patients. To undergo corrective surgery for a hole in the heart, for instance, one may require even Sh1 million.

Although the cost of treatment is mostly shouldered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), well-wishers such as non-governmental organisations and the patient’s family, it is still too expensive for many families, jeopardising their children’s quality of life.

Falls short of the target

The is a need to improve the entire congenital heart disease treatment system. Based on the level of care required, the “Kenya National Guidelines for Cardiovascular Disease Management” recommends various management protocols.

It specifies the human resources, diagnostic equipment, medications and services required for effective congenital heart disease management. But the country still falls short of the target.

As the leading causes of death shift away from communicable diseases and towards non-communicable diseases (NCDs), it is incumbent on medical service providers, trainers and policymakers to prioritise early diagnosis, management and treatment of congenital heart disease.

That will help to reduce the disease burden on the healthcare system as well as the enormous financial and emotional toll placed on families.