We should not re-traumatise SGBV survivors

When survivors retell their stories, it could result to re-experiencing the traumatic experience. But despite the known mental health impact of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), survivors often endure diverse challenges, such as being subjected to experiences that could worsen their mental status while seeking social, legal or medical support from responders and society.

A National Research Centre study shows low SGBV reporting. Only 15.2 and 16.7 per cent, respectively, of female and male respondents who had ever been sexually violated reported or had someone else report the act of sexual violence.

Most prefer not to report the cases, opting to settle the matter outside the legal system due to long court processes, corruption, stigma and fear of invalidation. This poses a barrier to holding perpetrators to account, fuelling more cases. Men are less likely to report such cases due to social norms and stereotypes.

The media has a huge impact on positive living, art and culture and networking but society has made online spaces unsafe for survivors of violence. Social media has facilitated victim shaming or blaming and spread of misinformation, rendering survivors helpless, contributing to an atmosphere that supports perpetrators of violence. When a survivor is asked why they didn’t run or were drunk, such a comment invalidates them.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety disorders are the most diagnosed symptoms in SGBV survivors. Some of the post-trauma symptoms that can be triggered by re-traumatising experiences are flashbacks, anxiety attacks, nightmares and avoidant behaviours. To cope with their situation, survivors may engage in maladaptive behaviours like drug use and self-harm.

Non-bailable offence

The Constitution provides for the right to the highest attainable standard of health and to justice for all the citizens. The Judiciary, Ministry of Health, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other stakeholders should ensure that SGBV survivors seek and get comprehensive services with dignity and free from harm.

The government should ensure that survivors can access quality and affordable health services, including mental healthcare and options such as safe abortion with no bias. Survivors should also be provided with financial aid to facilitate access to legal, social and health support .

Kenya has a Victim Protection Act that safeguards survivors. Chief Justice Martha Koome did a tremendous job of launching the first special SGBV court at the Shanzu Law Courts to ensure survivors are protected as they seek legal support. That should be replicated in every county.

In addition, SGBV should be made a non-bailable offence. First responders such as the police, social workers and community health volunteers should be trained in Psychological First Aid (PFA) to ensure survivors are believed, listened to and well supported.