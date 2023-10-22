We should go digital to grow our economy

Kenya has a young and growing population with over half of the citizens under 35. This presents a great opportunity for it to leverage technology to boost the economy and create jobs. One way is to invest in digital infrastructure.

This includes expanding broadband access, building data centres and supporting the development of new technologies. That can create a more enabling environment for businesses to operate and thrive.

Another is to promote development of digital skills. This means training Kenyans on how to use and create technology.

This will make Kenyan workers more competitive in the global economy and create new opportunities for entrepreneurship. Here are some specific ways of using technology to improve the economy.

One, technology can be used to improve agricultural productivity and efficiency. For example, farmers can use sensors to monitor soil and water conditions and use drones to apply pesticides and fertilisers more precisely. This can help farmers to produce more food with fewer resources.

Two, it can be used to improve access to healthcare. For example, telemedicine can be used to connect patients with doctors in remote areas. Besides, mobile health apps can be used to provide patients with information about their health and medication schedules.

Three , we can use technology to improve the quality of education. For example, e-learning platforms can provide students with access to high-quality educational resources from anywhere in the world. And interactive teaching tools can help students to learn more effectively.

Four, we can use technology to make financial services more accessible and affordable. For example, mobile banking can allow people to access financial services without having to travel to a bank. And microfinance apps can provide small businesses with access to loans.

Commendably, the government is taking steps to use technology to improve the economy. For example, it has launched a number of initiatives to promote digital skills development, such as the Ajira Digital programme. It is also investing in digital infrastructure, like the National Broadband Strategy.

However, more needs to be done. This includes increasing investment in digital infrastructure, digital skills development and research and development. The government also needs to create a more supportive policy environment for the tech sector.

The private sector also has a role to play in using technology to improve the economy. Businesses can invest in new technologies, train their employees on digital skills and support research and development.

Businesses can work with the government to develop policies that support the tech sector. By working together, the government, the private sector and civil society can use technology to create a more prosperous and inclusive future for Kenya.

Investing in technology and supporting the growth of the tech sector can create a more prosperous and inclusive future for the citizens.



