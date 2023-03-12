We should embrace equality in the cancer war among women

The cancer burden has been increasing in Kenya with 42,000 persons being diagnosed with the disease annually. Notably, women bear a disproportionately higher cancer burden than men, accounting for two of every three new cases or related deaths. Global Cancer Observatory data puts the risk of developing cancer among women in Kenya at 18 per cent, compared to 14 per cent for men.

According to data from the national cancer registry that is maintained at the National Cancer Institute of Kenya, cancer occurs much earlier among women with a median age at cancer diagnosis of 53 years; for men it is 62 years. That means the country loses women at the highest peak of their productivity, coupled with other negative socioeconomic implications such as disrupted families and financial catastrophe arising from the high cost of treatment.

The two most common among Kenyan women are breast and cervical cancers, which account for a third of all cases in the country. Of greater concern is that more than half of these cases present to healthcare facilities at advanced stages.

Preventive strategies

And yet these cancers are highly preventable through various preventive strategies. Cervical cancer, for instance, is easily preventable through vaccination against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which causes it, together with screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions.

The biggest challenge, however, is the low uptake of screening and early detection services. Less than 15 per cent of women in the reproductive age group have ever gone for cervical cancer screening and only 10 per cent have gone for a clinical breast examination. There is a need to address the barriers that hinder access to the full set of essential preventive and treatment services.

We know that cancer is caused by an interplay of multiple risk factors. This calls for multi-sectoral action with broad-based and targeted engagement of actors and stakeholders. It is against this background that the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI Kenya) is established as a semi-autonomous government agency to provide leadership and oversight for well-coordinated cancer prevention and control efforts.

NCI recently convened a National Cancer Summit, where stakeholders affirmed the need to stop the acceleration of cancer with a “greater focus on improving quality of service and equity in access, particularly among the most vulnerable in our communities”.

There is now a greater appreciation that cancer control goes beyond the health sector, with the need to foster partnerships aimed at mainstreaming cancer control across different elements within the society.

We must harness the potential of community leaders in lending their voices to the multisectoral initiatives against cancer. There have been many missed opportunities for early detection and timely treatment of cancers, particularly among women, due to health system and individual perceptive factors.

Primary healthcare

The Kenya Kwanza administration has placed a greater focus on strengthening primary healthcare services with more resources dedicated towards preventive and promotive interventions. The use of community health volunteers will be critical in enhancing community education and awareness creation for behaviour change at the lowest level. The use of community platforms that bring women together such as chama, church groups and community-based organisations, would be a good starting point. They will expand and sustain preventive, cancer screening and early detection programmes that will reduce missed opportunities for care.

There is a need to strengthen our efforts to vaccinate our young girls to protect them from cervical cancer. We also need to empower our women to take greater responsibility for their health, including financial empowerment to access essential health services.

Ongoing efforts to restructure the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) into a social health insurance scheme with a well-established essential benefits package will be critical to the success of all these initiatives. We are all called upon to unify our efforts and take action towards reducing the cancer burden in our country.