We should clear dimming vision of the liberation of South Sudan

South Sudan independence day

South Sudan soldiers march in the streets of Juba during Independence Day celebrations on July 9, 2019.

Photo credit: Akuot Chol | AFP

By  Francis Mading Deng

Soon after independence on July 9, 2011, specifically on December 15, 2013, South Sudan was plunged into a civil war that has intermittently devastated the country since. Though essentially a struggle for power between and among leaders of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLM/SPLA), which had championed the struggle since its inception in 1983, the war began to be perceived as an ethnic conflict pitting the Dinka and the Nuer against each other. South Sudanese, who had been fighting and sacrificing for the ideals of freedom, equality, dignity and prosperity, have been reduced to a nation massively displaced internally or forced into refuge in neighbouring countries and around the world.

