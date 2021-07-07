We should clear dimming vision of the liberation of South Sudan

Soon after independence on July 9, 2011, specifically on December 15, 2013, South Sudan was plunged into a civil war that has intermittently devastated the country since. Though essentially a struggle for power between and among leaders of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLM/SPLA), which had championed the struggle since its inception in 1983, the war began to be perceived as an ethnic conflict pitting the Dinka and the Nuer against each other. South Sudanese, who had been fighting and sacrificing for the ideals of freedom, equality, dignity and prosperity, have been reduced to a nation massively displaced internally or forced into refuge in neighbouring countries and around the world.

As President Salva Kiir Mayardit said in a meeting of the leadership of the ruling SPLM, at independence, South Sudanese were a proud people who held their heads high and were widely respected the world over. Now, they are no longer proud or respected. They now hang their heads in humiliation and in desperate need for international assistance. “Why have we done this to our people?” the President asked rhetorically.

I would like to contextualise my observations by highlighting three main issues. The first is that major developments in South Sudan during and after the liberation struggle have been a process of a dynamic interplay between internal and external forces. The second is the crises the country has faced since independence have been centralised into a power struggle between and among the leaders and their associates at the national level with the relative neglect of the masses. My third point is that the policy synthesis of these two factors is that there is a need for collaboration with our international partners in dealing with the challenges holistically at all levels from national to local.

Value of independence

To fully appreciate the value of independence, it is important to recall the challenges that were faced, the difficulties that had to be overcome in the process leading to the exercise of self-determination. We must recall that there was a very strong opposition to the exercise of self-determination. Even our friends did not like to see the Sudan divided.

The reason was not only because it was feared that breaking up the country would set a bad example for Africa but that an independent South Sudan would be torn apart by ethnic violence, be a failed state, collapse and be a serious security risk for the region and internationally. My response to that was that we needed to know whether the sources of the crises would be internally or externally generated so that we prepare for appropriate responses. Some of those who raised those concerns were paradoxically working to promote the crises they warned about.

Conflicts of identity do not emanate from mere differences, but from the manner in which differences are mismanaged to generate inequality, real or perceived, to a degree unacceptable to the disadvantaged. We in South Sudan are being torn apart by ethnic differences and discrimination or inequalities, real or perceived. National leaders are, therefore, called upon to repeatedly renew commitment auto policies and measures aimed at promoting inclusivity and equality.

The Revitalised Peace Agreement and the National Dialogue are complementary processes, one internationally initiated and conducted from the top involving the elites and focussing on power sharing, and the other by definition nationally owned and involving the views of the people. Even those opposition parties who were initially not involved in the National Dialogue must admit that the issues covered were nonpartisan and were of interest to all the people of the country.

As the saying goes, the real challenge in life is not to avoid falling, for that may be nigh impossible, but the determination and the ability to stand up after falling and march on.





Dr Deng, a politician and diplomat, was South Sudan’s first ambassador to the UN.



