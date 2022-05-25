We’re slaves to our freedom

Yesterday was Africa Day. Africa has come a long way and, if we were to bear in mind the celebration daily, we would then take our continent miles further. But we immediately forget about it.

Inasmuch as Africa has attained a level of being feted, we should address the leaks in our roof. True, we have achieved development in various sectors, but we seem trapped in our freedom.

Our forefathers clearly understood their plight and proficiently fought for liberation—and so, the colonial era elapsed and freedom dawned on Africans. But where exactly is that freedom? It is as though we are ‘independent slaves’. The fight for liberation was to do away with racism, tribalism, ethnicity, name it all.

We shouted a good riddance to the white man’s departure but today the white man ‘must be rubbing his hands with glee’. Because we have succumbed to the Western culture abandoning ours. We are still fighting tribalism and ethnicity. Today, ethnic is common, ethnic is cool and we thrive in ethnicity. We have created classes and no longer have one ‘blackness’. Our freedom fighters must be turning in their grave at the horrible condition of African civilisation, for this is not the freedom they fought for!

Africa now has a political Tower of Babel—every leader with their opinion, and if their still exists liberalists, then they’re few. We carry the ‘Free Africa’ burden as we are right back under the white man’s grip—albeit obliviously. We seek support from the very imperialist we banished. We are indebted to Western subsidy sources—which reminds us of the freedom we have to endure. What an oxymoron!

We are obligated to repay loans we barely benefit from. We still fight diseases like malaria and are still ranked as ‘Third World’ as HIV/Aids monster ravages our populations. We still record maternal deaths and corruption has become a suit-level obsession. We have large populations and scant job opportunities is a strange vocabulary among the youth. We surely are still a quarter way from liberalisation.

Maybe it’ll be worth celebrating next year. Maybe.



