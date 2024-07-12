We’re losing too much to graft, it’s time to end it

Corruption is a cancer that continues to eat away at the very fabric of our society. Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu recently unveiled alarming cases of financial misappropriation of Sh7 billion at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), money that could have significantly improved the state of healthcare.

These misappropriated funds could have been utilised to fund various initiatives on non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer, and to support reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and nutrition programmes. For Sh2.2 billion of the misappropriated funds the National Blood Transfusion Services could have been supported to ensure adequate and safe blood supply for those in need.

Another critical area that could have benefited from these funds is menstrual hygiene management. The Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage estimates that Sh4.8 billion is required annually to provide sanitary towels to 5.7 million girls every month.

Similarly, the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal, where Kenyans lost Sh2.3 billion in the procurement of Covid-19 items, shows the rampant fraud and collusion between government officials and private companies. The Auditor General’s report exposed how Kemsa over-procured items worth Sh6.3 billion, which are now lying idle in warehouses. These cases are not isolated. The National Youth Service scandal, which saw almost Sh1 billion stolen through fraudulent schemes, the Anglo Leasing scandal, Goldenberg scam, and the fertiliser and maize scandals are just a few examples from a long list of major corruption cases in Kenya.

The government’s failure to prosecute and hold to account those involved in corrupt practices has only served to embolden others to engage in similar acts of graft, creating a cycle of corruption that erodes public trust in the government and undermines the country’s development agenda.

Stopping budgeted corruption depends on our collective will to address the root causes and strengthen accountability mechanisms. Firstly, there must be political will at the highest levels to combat corruption and to ensure that those found guilty are held to account, regardless of their position or influence. Further, there is need for stringent enforcement of anti-corruption laws. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and other oversight bodies must do their job.

Lastly, there is a need for a culture shift. Public education campaigns that expose the detrimental effects of corruption can help change attitudes and promote a culture of integrity. Schools and universities should incorporate instil positive values in the young.

Kenya stands at a crossroads. We can either continue down the path of budgeted corruption, or we can choose a future where integrity, transparency and accountability are the pillars of our society. The choice is ours, and the time to act is now.