We’re far from ending gender-based violence

A few years ago, I was making my rounds in the village. It had rained heavily. The paths were quiet. It was not a usual scene.

So, I randomly sought information from a fellow villager. He informed me that the elders had summoned everyone for a disciplinary hearing. I decided to join them and find out what it was all about.

Three women, surrounded by beasts in the form of men, were being mercilessly whipped as the spectating bunch applauded. The trio was in their early to mid-30s. Their fellow women danced to the tune of the flogging.

At first, I thought they had committed murder or treason. One was judged for sneering at her alcoholic husband. The other two had termed the village elders’ style of leadership as heinous.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is deeply rooted in our communities. Every ethnic community has given the utmost power to the dominant male. The high and the less educated have a similar mindset.

Many women have died from GBV. Their cases are stifled and they never get justice. Some are incapacitated; they cannot lead a normal life. Some middle- and upper-lower-class families opt to educate their boys as they place a dowry price tag on the girls.

Thanks to the efforts of the numerous NGOs, CBOs and other organisations, GBV has declined, but we are not yet there. Every evening, you tune in to your favourite TV station and the news on gender-related killings take a tack pie of the news segment.

Not a single woman has ever been elected as MP, senator or governor in the entire Gusiiland (Nyamira and Kisii counties). They always contest, qualified with enviable academic credentials and wide leadership experience from the corporate world, but, sadly, they don’t stand a chance. This is a big shame. And it is not just here but in the entire country.

It is time we did some soul-searching. Do we want to regard women as second-class members of society? I long for the day when you will not be judged by your gender but by the content of your character.