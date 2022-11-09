We need to treat our security agencies with some more love

The buzz generated from the disbandment of the Special Service Unit (SSU) proves that we still have a long way to go as a country in terms of our ability to set aside politics in social and economic issues.

Special units are formed throughout the world on different levels in the security sector. They are a group of security personnel with a particular set of skills trained to handle criminal elements that are beyond the normal day-to-day capacity.

Locally, special units deal with armed robbery, terrorism, drugs and weapons. They also deal with transnational crimes which include human and arms trafficking. Without these units, organized crime will thrive.

As seen through social media posts in the last few days, crime has been thriving in Nairobi CBD and its environments. Your local politician might not have mentioned or responded to it because he/she is on a specific political side and he/she does not want to rattle any feathers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is established under the National Police Service Act, 2011. It is part of the larger National Police Service. The Administration Police Service and Kenya Police Service are the other parts.d

Demoralised

The arrest and public display of members of the special unit have effectively demoralised and duct-taped our police. What we currently have is a group of blue-clad men and women of service surrounded by red tape.

These great men and women will continue to refer you to your nearest Ipoa office any time you report a crime until the powers that be agree to address this issue. Our security officers sacrifice their lives and safety every single day. This sacrifice has to be worth more than online condemnation by an unqualified jury.

Ten years ago, the government released 3.7 billion shillings to end a police go-slow. The then Internal Security Minister Katoo ole Metito declared that police pay would be backdated to accommodate the pay rise they had been promised. It was the second portion of the police pay increase out of the 9 billion previously endorsed by the government. This has been one of the major challenges they face.

Inadequate pay is one of the many factors that affect service delivery across all professional fields. Our security forces face the basic amount of work stress plus an added tenfold due to the gruesome nature of their jobs. Deployments, being first responders to crime scenes and work environments that lead to undiagnosed mental illnesses are key parts of their normal days.

Dr Frank Njenga, a leading psychiatrist with over 40 years of mental health practice stated that “We keep forgetting those police officers are normal people put in abnormal environments. Being on the frontline responding to terror threats and collecting bodies from River Yala is not what human beings were wired to do.”

If we as a country decide to point a finger at the police service, then it would be hypocritical to not do the same with politicians. It is often alleged that some of them fund petty to syndicate-level crimes. Why do we give so many chances to politicians and have little to no grace towards the people who directly protect our safety?

Mental health

Deputy Inspector General in charge of Administration Police Noor Gabow said. “Mental health issues are not HR issues. They are issues that can be addressed without resorting to disciplinary matters.”

Kenya is just recently catching up to occupational and inherited mental disorders. There is an entire study and report by Ipoa that outlines measures that can be implemented. The government should collaborate with institutions to rehabilitate and show benevolence towards the root cause of reprobate officers without using them as a power-wielding tool.

Our country is already on its knees in more ways than one. We cannot afford to let another crucial thread run in our fabric. The current alleged go slow might unravel into something beyond control if it goes any further.

I truly hope that the accusations are worth the paper they are printed on and that the officers arrested are not political sacrificial lambs. Prosecuting officers who were following orders might not be new but it is low that we should strive to climb out of.

May all the law-abiding people in service not lose hope in our country and the systems that govern it. May their courage not always go unnoticed. May our quick and harsh judgement of people in the line of duty not be our rack and ruin.