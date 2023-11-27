We need to be prepared

The official response to the ongoing El Nino rains that continue to wreak havoc in various parts of the country, leaving behind a trail of death and devastation, has been entirely deficient.

The humanitarian disaster mainly stems from a lack of proper anticipatory preparation, which has resulted in a general sense of consternation and reactiveness from the very start of the rains late last month. The Kenya Meteorological Department had issued a warning about the approaching of this El Nino rainy season that is now forecast to linger into the first quarter of 2024.

The saying “Failing to plan is planning to fail” is even more germane in this context than ever before.

Again, going by the past experiences of the El Nino floods in 1997, we should have taken the weatherman’s warning more seriously, done the necessary groundwork and stepped up measures for humanitarian relief to ensure proper disaster mitigation.

The absence of that foresight is the reason why the country now appears to have been caught off-guard by the continuing rains. Sad to say, there was also a delay in crisis leadership to catch up with the disastrous circumstances due to politicking and other picayune actions of some government officers.

I watched in dismay as a county governor censured the Met for what he termed as a “late warning” for the El Nino phenomenon—as if there has to be a timely caution before one adequately prepares for disasters. On the contrary, it should just be our standard way of life to always have safeguards against both natural and man-made disasters as it is in the Western countries.

Accordingly, this lethargic culture and sandbox mentality of shelving and underestimating serious issues like disaster preparedness and management ought to cease.