We need more, better techies

It is good for pupils to score straight ‘A’s. But performance in KCPE and KCSE should not be the measure of success for the education system. Examinations are simply a means to an end, not an end in themselves.

The exam results have become an unnecessary public spectacle, where we overly celebrate the top performers and look down upon those whom we think did not do well. That makes the education system score-centred and paper-oriented.

Why is it that our ‘academic excellences’ are celebrated only up to KCSE level? If these results were of any substance, why is it that they never reflect on society? We don’t witness commensurate innovation, invention, discovery, great creativity, or captivating art...by the graduates at their workplaces.

Such education is incongruent with expectations. Schools focus on grades as universities, due to the ‘liberalisation’ of education, become marketplaces with almost non-existent educational infrastructure.

Taking everyone to university to waste away in overcrowded lecture halls and outdated labs harms an entire generation, which cannot support industrialisation and development.

We should aim for a robust skill-oriented and knowledge-based educational paradigm. This requires that we maintain the required skills and knowledge for the different economic sectors in their right place on the skills triangle.

The whole skills-knowledge triangle must be deliberately and strategically maintained in its right shape and proportion. It should reflect different levels of knowledge and skills up the hierarchy.

Most would train as craftsmen and artisans, forming the base, followed by technicians and technologists, then engineers, doctors, lawyers and similar professionals, and finally, scientists at the apex.

We do not need all these university graduates but more and better-trained artisans, technicians and technologists. What is the point of having degree holders who can’t solve basic human problems?