We must stop the bureaucrats in Nairobi from derailing devolution

Since 2013, there have been numerous fights between the national government and devolved units. The national government is dominated by centrists who do not see why funds should be sent to counties ‘to be eaten by undeserving simpletons’. Funds must be collected from all counties and consumed by their owners in Nairobi.

Article 174 of the Constitution outlines the objectives of devolution. Two important parts of this article are to: Give powers of self-governance to the people and enhance the participation of the people in the exercise of the powers of the state and in making decisions affecting them; and to recognise the right of communities to manage their own affairs and to further their development.

The Constitution requires that there is devolution up to the village level. In urban areas, the principle devolution units are cities, municipalities, townships and market centres. Urban areas are required to further devolve themselves into smaller units.

The County Governments Act and the Urban Areas and Cities Act outline how devolution is to be achieved beyond the county headquarters. Devolution requires that representatives of the people at all levels should assume office after some electoral process.

Village councils

County level centrists have been averse to further devolution in counties since 2013. Kakamega seems to be the only county to effect village councils as devolved units in rural areas in the first five years of devolution. After the 2017 General Election, governors have been setting up urban areas boards. The interest in setting up these boards has been sparked by the World Bank’s Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP).

KUSP provides funds for development. The principle condition for accessing the funds is the existence of a governance board or committee for the urban area. The Urban Areas and Cities Act outlines the classification of areas as cities or urban areas.

The latter consists of municipalities, townships or market centres. The classification criteria include population, infrastructure, revenue generation and collection capacity, capacity for waste management, residents’ participation framework and seat of county government.

The boards of cities and urban areas are appointed for a term of five years through a competitive process by the county governor, with the approval of the assembly. The board members represent various interests, including professional associations, private sector, informal sector, neighbourhood associations, gender equity, and representation of persons with disability, youth and marginalised groups.

Urban areas

The struggle for devolution space between the national and devolved units has been mirrored at the local level between the county executives and boards of urban areas. Between 2013 and 2014, we witnessed bizarre struggles for office space between the executives of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu and the national officials.

The struggles for division of the national cake between national and devolved governments has been intense. The national government has tried to trash lawful procedures of division of revenues. This sad situation is replicated at the county level between the executives and local boards.

With respect to budgeting, the annual estimates are to be prepared and submitted in line with the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

It is expected that the budgeting process is to be participatory. This includes interactions with the governor and CEC. However, once the budget has been prepared by the board, only the county assembly can alter it. Some executives have deliberately chosen to misinterpret the law and treat these devolved units as departments. They have then proceeded to unlawfully make budgets for the urban areas or cities.

Right to self-determination

Accountability and financial autonomy is a key requirement of boards. They must maintain and operate their own bank accounts. Indeed, the auditor-general’s audits boards as separate entities.

The major purpose of devolution is self-governance. That is to allow the people, generally through their representatives to participate in making decisions on development issues and governance. Implicit in this principle is the right of the people to decide on who represents them in organs of governance. Generally, these representatives assume office after some electoral process.

Before 2013, the President would appoint all provincial and district commissioners. These commissioners would then govern their designated areas with delegated authority from the president. After 2013, we have been electing governors and members of county assemblies to govern the county on our behalf.

This way, we are exercising our right to self-determination in counties. Citizens in urban areas and cities must also get the right to determine who represents them in boards. Allowing the governor to nominate and appoint representatives in boards is not in line with the spirit of devolution.

The Urban Areas and Cities Act must be amended to allow for election of board members by citizens. The elections can either be direct first the post in demarcated electoral areas or through proportional representation in party lists.