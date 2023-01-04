We must stop surging crimes of passion

In the past few weeks, several disheartening cases of crimes of passion have been reported with university students leading the pack.

First, Victoria Muthoni Theuri, a Kenyatta University student, was found dead in her boyfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani, Nairobi, before the lifeless body of Phyllis Jepleting, of Karatina University, was discovered in similar circumstances days later. As if that is not enough, a 37-year-old man was admitted to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after his partner allegedly almost chopped off his genitals.

This is just the tip of the iceberg as many other cases of gender-based violence go unreported. With this worrying trend, we are headed for the ruins.

There is untold suffering in relationships. Lovers are contending with devastating circumstances that are otherwise avoidable. We need to carefully establish the root cause of this tide of animosity sweeping across both the youth and the elderly and bring it to an end. As Chinua Achebe says in Things Fall Apart, “A man who does not know where the rain began to beat him cannot say where he dried his body”.

First, modern-day relationships have degenerated into roller coasters of sorts. They are drama-filled and always oscillating between two extreme polarities—happiness and revenge. The respect and sanctity due to relationships have been watered down. Many people do not genuinely love their spouses but seek convenience; when they do not achieve their ulterior motives, hell breaks loose.

College students have been affected by moral disintegration. Instead of getting deeply engrossed in studies, they choose to entangle themselves in love triangles—to the utter dismay of their parents. No parent can fathom the idea of sending their son or daughter to the university only to receive back a dead body. It is nothing short of heart-wrenching.

Suppress emotions

To suppress emotions such as anger, revenge and jealousy in relationships, partners must remain faithful to each other. They must also rise above pettiness and, when their union seems to hit a dead end, part ways amicably. Students must avoid premature relationships and their attendant clutter and ineptitude to find clarity in their studies—which is what took them to the university in the first place.

Besides, people must not conflate entertainment with drug abuse and sexual immorality. Intoxication leads to poor judgement. When inebriated, one may find themselves doing vices their sober selves would not even imagine.

The clergy, guardians and parents, among other caregivers, must offer intense mentorship in society through programmes that serve to alleviate crimes of passion. Gender wars in society should be frowned upon.

Lastly, our justice system should be made more water-tight to deal with such vices with no ounce of sympathy for the culprits. That will discourage such incidents from recurring.