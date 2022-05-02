We must shun gender-related poll violence

The latest appeal by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) to the government to ensure security organs protect women, youth and people with disabilities aspiring for various political seats is a step in the right direction.

Despite equality and freedom from discrimination being constitutionally guaranteed rights, male candidates have a proclivity to unnecessarily rake female candidates over the coals. During the electioneering period, it is not unusual to come across people, especially men, using unorthodox approaches in hunting for votes. Worse, the use of physical and verbal abuse as well as cyberbullying becomes the norm. On social media, it is not uncommon to read derogatory and abusive language directed at female candidates.

Kenyan women are more often than not marginalised and disenfranchised during elections. Election-related gender-based violence is prevalent during the elections period, with female aspirants facing an uphill task as they navigate the parties’ nominations.

Sexual harassment

Women are mostly disenfranchised because of the patriarchal nature of the political parties. The aspirants also face police brutality, violence at political rallies, financial constraints, stigmatisation and sexual harassment.

As the 2022 General Election draws near, the electoral commission, Judiciary, State Department of Gender Affairs, Office of Registrar of Political Parties and NGEC have the responsibility to see to it that women equally participate in the elections. T

he law requires equal treatment for all, regardless of tribe, religion, sex and political affiliation. Gender inequality and inequity during elections is a democratic injustice. To create a level playing field during the upcoming elections, discriminatory political utterances, violence, public altercations, backstabbing and backbiting must be shunned. This is not rocket science.