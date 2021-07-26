We must rid ‘Silicon Savannah’ of intellectual property piracy storm

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the relaunch and rebrand of 4K Clubs and Enable Kenya Programme in Nairobi on June 4. The programme is mandated to promote  innovation, research and technology in agriculture. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nathan B. Wangusi

What you need to know:

  • Multinationals have become alarmingly efficient at spreading their tentacles to suck up local IP and valuable indigenous knowledge.
  • Tech companies mine data unhinged due to deregulation and lax data protection laws locally.

There is folklore in Kenya’s tech scene that has become legend. The story goes that Somali matatu drivers running hard cash between Nairobi and northern Kenya began using mobile airtime as a cash alternative. An innovative Kenyan IT student then coded this process into what is now the ubiquitous mobile money that has made Kenya world-renowned as a fintech hub while minting multinationals billions of shillings.

