We must protect children from sex predators online

Increased internet penetration in Africa over the past decade has unlocked numerous opportunities, helping economies to blossom and increasing access to learning and educational opportunities. But this digital take-over isn’t without its pitfalls. Just as the adoption of digital banking leads to more cybercrime attacks, increased internet access leaves children vulnerable to online harm including sexual exploitation and abuse.

Online sexual exploitation and abuse of children (OSEAC) in Africa is much more prevalent than many imagine. Minors today find themselves exposed to lurking danger every time they go online - whether it’s to chat and catch up on social media, do homework or play a game.

A 2021 survey in Kenya showed 5-13 per cent of internet-using children aged 12-17 experienced online child sexual exploitation and abuse; seven per cent (350,000) had their sexual images shared with others without their consent; four per cent were blackmailed or threatened to engage in sexual activities; and seven per cent were offered money or gifts in exchange for sexual images or videos of themselves.

The February 7 Safer Internet Day theme, “Together for a better internet”, called on everyone, governments and policymakers to tech companies, regulators, law enforcement, parents and teachers—to protect children from this rapidly growing menace.

Digital literacy

First, we have an obligation to arm children with the relevant knowledge of areas of abuse that perpetrators employ. Children and young people must keep in mind tips to protect themselves online. Digital literacy is also key.

Parents and guardians must also equip themselves with the tools and information they need to keep their children safe online. Many children use the internet without parental consent. As a parent, it’s important to know how much screen time your child is exposed to and how they’re using it.

Governments, regulators and policy-makers must build and enforce structures to protect children while online. Action should include strengthening mechanisms for children to report cases of online abuse and making them more accessible.

Tech companies must ensure that their systems and algorithms are designed to protect children. For example, in Kenya, ChildFund teamed up with Google in 2021 to implement an online child safety project in partnership with regulator Communications Authority of Kenya, and civil society organizations.

Online abuse

Most recently, ChildFund Alliance launched Web Safe and Wise campaign, with the twin goals of advocating for stronger laws and policies to protect children from online child sexual exploitation.

In partnership with African Union, ChildFund is championing the creation of safe and secure online environment across the continent through leading the development and roll out of policies and laws that respond to online abuse of children.

While we battle with visible challenges like child hunger and malnutrition, let us not forget to tame this somewhat-invisible threat that could eventually inflict permanent and visible scars on our children.