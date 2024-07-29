We must not lose hope of principles in our politics

June 25, 2024 will forever remain in Kenya’s history books. For the first time ever, the highly guarded walls of the country’s seat of legislative authority, Parliament, was breached by the public to register frustration with lawmakers.

The unexpected emergence of the Gen Z protests came against the backdrop of an overwhelming sense of despair that was consuming the country. The Kenya Kwanza administration had unleashed what appeared like a successful systematic campaign to destroy or severely weaken organised systems of checks and balances. Among the first to fall in this attack was Parliament.

The Executive got its way in everything it took to the House. Opposing voices could not dilute the strength of Parliament’s rubberstamp. Co-option of minority MPs on the majority side was just one of the many tactics used to curb Parliament’s effectiveness.

Media was not spared the onslaught. The government unleashed its favoured carrot against the Fourth Estate; withdrawal of advertisement. It did not lose sight of another viable force; the church. A statement by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) in April this year, condemning the State’s excesses, revealed the government’s desire to tame the Church.

At the turn of the year, the Executive directed its guns towards the Judiciary, arguably the last “man” standing against an administration keen to play and referee the game. President William Ruto’s New Year speech launched a spate of harsh rhetoric against the Judiciary, culminating in the latter conceding to “talks” hosted by the President at State House.

The Executive’s confidence in its actions was evidenced by its arrogance and dismissive posture. Nothing captured the growing sense of the Executive’s sense of pride and confidence in its actions better than the processing of the Finance Bill 2024. Like the previous one, the government appeared keen to treat the outpouring of public views as no more than a mere constitutional formality.

Except this time round, the public had been stretched beyond its tolerable limits. What started as a strong online agitation against the Finance Bill 2024, characteristically dismissed by State operatives, morphed into an unprecedented display of rage in the streets that led to the occupation of Parliament on June 25.

With its usual sense of security and immunity from direct contact with the public, Parliament was busy and arrogantly passing the discredited Bill. In the end, the same Parliament that dismissively passed the Bill, recently ended up killing it.

Shaken by the events, President Ruto’s intervention is reflective of an approach favoured by the political elite—a broad-based government. After vacillating, Raila Odinga and his troops joined the government, albeit by being clever by half to allow room for deniability. Ironically, he has embraced the very things he has been condemning. For instance, he has been agitating for respect of political parties, condemning President Ruto’s poaching of politicians from the minority side.

These events have the potential impact of further degrading the public’s faith in the place of principled politics. Bastardisation of the system has been so normalised that many may understandably give up on the possibility of principles ever claiming a central and guiding role in our politics. But there is need to keep hope alive and fight for principles in our political space. It is not an impossible yearning. It has worked elsewhere. It can work here. Kenyans of goodwill must fight on.