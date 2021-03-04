We must not forget Boko Haram captive Leah Sharibu

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram attacked the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapachi in Nigeria’s Yobe State, abducting 110 schoolgirls, and disappearing with them into their hideouts in the forest.

One of them, Leah Sharibu, stood out when news filtered in. While majority of her schoolmates embraced Islam after threats on their lives, Leah, at a tender age of 14, refused to renounce her Christian faith and has been kept in captivity ever since.

The heinous attack on innocent schoolgirls raised the expected international opprobrium stretching from her native Nigeria to Europe then across the Atlantic to the United States and many other countries in between. Three years later, however, the world seems to have forgotten all about the young heroine who stood up to the Islamic militants.

Nobody seems to remember Leah anymore and it looks like the world has moved on to more pressing problems like forgetting Donald Trump, Covid-19 and a host of many mifortunes which seem to be cropping up each day.

Today, I am bucking the trend and asking the world not to forget this girl. Away from the matter of her faith, Leah stands as a symbol of defiance to the culture of war around the world where women and girls are used as collateral: as sex slaves or captives by conquering armies which come in all shades all across the world.

On April 14, 2014 the same Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from a school in Chibok, Nigeria, causing global uproar. In fact it took the person of the then US First Lady, Michelle Obama, to engage in a campaign seeking release of the abducted school girls.

But it seems the international opprobrium feeds the publicity Boko Haram so craves and it came as no surprise that they were back at it four years later.

Back to Leah. There were reports that she converted to Islam and was possibly married off to one of Boko Haram's commanders. Such reports are hard to corroborate although a recent news article by the Catholic news service, Aciafrica, quoting a Nigerian religious leader seemed to have lent credence to the rumour.

Quoting an interview with the Pontifical charity organisation, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) International, Aciafrica said the President of the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Pastor Gideon Para-Mallam, called for intentional concerted efforts both local and global to secure her release at the earliest time possible.

“Arise, citizens of the world, and break the wall of silence and cry out for the release of Leah Sharibu!”

Apart from this appeal, a search on the internet does not reveal much about efforts to fight for her release. As an uncle to many girls Leah’s age, I shudder to think what I would do if any of my nieces who I adore were held captive by such miscreants. I cannot even start imaging the pain and nightmare her parents are going through.

I feel the Nigerian government needs to step up efforts to secure her release. Bodies like the African Union and the many international agencies dealing with children and girls’ rights must put pressure to bear on Nigeria to address Leah’s plight.

Incredibly, even with the atrocities attributed to them, it seems that there are some Islamic religious leaders in Nigeria who are sympathetic to Boko Haram and are castigating journalists for calling out the bloodthirsty hoodlums for what they are - killers.

In a report that caused a stir in the West African nation mid last week, Sheikh Abukari Gumi was quoted saying: "You’re emphasising on criminality, even the press are criminals too because they are putting oil into fire. These people are listening to you, you should not address them as criminals if you want them to succumb."

Probably the good man of God wants the press in his country to refer to Boko Haram as saints or whatever, incredulous as it sounds. So if Boko Haram comes to your daughter’s school and abducts both her and her schoolmates, the sheikh wants the press not to call the bandits criminals but another flattering name.