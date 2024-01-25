We must not be blinded by disinformation from Russia

As we approach the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world appears to have come to terms with the ongoing Russian aggression on Europe’s Eastern flank.

A few days ago, Russia unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine’s civilian population, in the fourth attack of its kind since the end of December.

Although such extreme aggression was previously limited to the country’s East, recent aggression has seen attacks in areas as far north as the city of Chernihiv.

Although such activities have been going on for the better part of two years, they have received little response from the international community.

Even financial and military aid from the world’s biggest protector of democracy, the United States, is no longer a given, with Senate Republicans early last month blocking a move to pass a US$61 billion aid bill for Ukraine.

Russia has been interpreting international inaction not only as an invitation to continue its aggression against Ukraine, but also to employ its aggressive tactics elsewhere. Africa has thus found itself in Moscow’s cross-hairs, although this time, its weapon of choice has not been bombs and bullets (through the now infamous Wagner Group has brought them too), but rather disinformation.

Moscow has been known to be one of the world’s foremost experts in spreading false news. Most famously employing its tactics to impact the 2016 American election and shape results in its favour.

Similar allegations have been levied against Russia in relation to Brexit, or Britain’s departure from the United Kingdom, which Russia allegedly pushed for covertly through a mass disinformation campaign aimed at driving a wedge between Europe and the UK.

In Africa, Russia has been using many of the same tools to push both pro-Russia propaganda as it relates to the Ukraine war and more broadly, the message that Russia is the only global power with Africa’s best interests at heart.

Almost as soon as the war began, false narratives began popping up all across social media networks in Africa. One of the main narratives being pushed by Moscow was that Russia enjoys the support of Africa. Kenya, in particular, has been a key target.

This was famously seen when a threatening clip began circulating on social media, which claimed that Russia would be targeting African countries that were standing with Ukraine. While the clip itself, of Vladimir Putin speaking, was real, the subtitles were fake and its only purpose was to scare citizens of the country into supporting Russia against their better judgment.

Moscow even went so far as to promote content from fake avatar profiles on social media claiming that the war is a hoax, scripted or staged and only a product of western elites’ propaganda. According to Russian disinformation, which sought to portray itself on the side of African citizens being exploited by the West, the claims were that the war wasn’t actually happening at all. The campaign claimed that reports of the war and Russian atrocities were merely an effort by the West to delude Africans, and undermine the sole country which “has Africa’s best interests at heart”.

Kenya must beware. With the majority of trade with Africa coming from Europe and the United States, Kenya and Africa have a lot to lose by falling unwittingly into Moscow’s orbit.

According to a report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), although trade between Russia and Africa nearly doubled to US$17.7 billion by 2021, Africa’s trade values with the EU and the US were far greater (US$295 billion with the EU and US$65 billion with Washington).

Dan Whitman, fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, highlighted the impact of propaganda on trade stating, “I would say (in) two or three years, (Russia) has made the most rapid propaganda successes in history… The difference is (that) Russia is much more systematic, consequential, and much more strategic in the way they do this”.

Given the deliberate and strategic nature of Russian disinformation, and with the rapidly evolving generative AI, Kenya will have an uphill battle to deal with disinformation designed to infiltrate our democratic and political space, especially around elections.

Innovative public-private partnerships must be developed to help voters become discerning consumers of information. Moscow spins a tale of support and benevolence, but Africa stands to lose much in this deceptive game.

Kenya faces a barrage of manipulated content, attempting to sway opinions. The reality? Russia brings little to Africa’s table. In the era of information warfare, let us not be ensnared by shadows; let the truth be our beacon. Kenya, it is time to see through the smoke and mirrors.



