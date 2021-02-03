We must legislate against class incitement

That Members of Parliament are planning to amend the law to criminalise inciting the poor against the rich is good news. Issues of how people relate based how much and what they own should not be discussed in Parliament. Parliament should come up with policies that alleviate poverty.

Some leaders want to take advantage of the gap between the rich and the poor to divide Kenyans and cling to power at the expense of loss of lives and property.

It is ironical for billionaires to claim to be mobilise the poor against other billionaires simply because the latter made their fortunes decades earlier and are a threat to the former’s aspiration to ascend to power.

Deputy President William Ruto’s political allies have been going around the country telling Kenyans reject those they describe as dynasties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have been referred to as dynasties. The two are called dynasties because their fathers, Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga were at some point President and Vice President respectively.

The whole point is to mobilise the poor to vote for Dr Ruto as President in 2022 General Election because he is ‘one of them’.

It is in the process of mobilising the vote that the danger of extinction as a country lies, hence the need to use all legal means to stop the ‘hustler’ campaign. The hustler versus dynasties narrative is hate speech and must be dealt with as such.

It is encouraging that the National Assembly’s national security committee wants the National Cohesion and Integration Act amended to include class as a basis for incitement and discrimination. The law mostly touches on discrimination and incitement on the basis of ethnicity, race, nation and religion.

But MPs now want the class issue explicitly addressed saying the hustler vs dynasty narrative should be treated as hate speech with the potential to pit Kenyans against each other.

“There is no difference between those inciting people along tribal lines and those doing so along class lines. The law needs to catch up with new forms of hate,” says the committee’s chair Paul Mr Koinange.

The narrative is mostly being propagated by supporters of Dr Ruto who have christened themselves as hustlers to identify with the poor.

They have branded the political wing led by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga as dynasties.

Like Mr Koinange says, we have started witnessing splashes of violence based on the hustler vs dynasty narrative. This can plunge the country into chaos and civil strife. It aims to polarise the country and trigger violence between the rich and the poor.

What the majority of the poor seem not to understand is that the leaders of the Hustler Nation are rich. They fly in choppers to donate wheelbarrows. They dine in and run five-star hotels.

Let us stop this ‘hustler’ narrative and work hard to make Kenya a better place for all. If it takes legislation to do it, then there is no better time.

