We must have more people given the jab

hey claim that the vaccine will not save us immediately. Why? Because not many enough people have been vaccinated; there are too many people refusing to be vaccinated and they serve as living laboratories for new viruses that could possibly bypass the immunity that we acquire from vaccines.

Vaccines do seem to “save” many people from going to the hospital; an excellent immune response will result in a lower risk of developing severe diseases and less need for hospitalisation.

Based on Worldometer’s analysis of the most recent United Nations data, the population of Kenya stands at 55,295,388. By official statistics, 1,208 987 Kenyans had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday. This was during the country’s ongoing nationwide vaccination drive to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest data shows that the country has received 4,500,179 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far and that 3,291,192 people have had their first jab. By Sunday, Kenya had recorded 252,033 Covid-19 infections. That was based on 2,639,107 laboratory tests. Virus-related deaths have claimed 5,223 lives.

The only way to defeat this pandemic is for the majority to be vaccinated. Similar problems were experienced with smallpox and measles, and we also had hepatitis B, whooping cough and HPV.

Most people don’t seem to know what vaccination is; so, they just follow the orders of their news masters. A vaccine is nothing but a weaker version of the virus to allow your body to react and make antibodies. Vaccines are intended to make you feel mildly ill, and you are more protected if you get the full illness. The virus can mutate as it is passed to other people and animals.

Suppress symptoms

This vaccine was not intended to provide immunity; it was designed to suppress symptoms. It wasn’t designed for “sterilising immunity” — which is what smallpox vaccines are known for — and it wasn’t intended to prevent contagion. It would still spread the virus and people would still get it. However, they would experience very few symptoms.

It works better — so, more Typhoid Marys will be out there, spreading the virus to others. People whose “immunity” to the vaccine is declining (starting 10 weeks after the first shot and usually ending by six months) may be at greater risk of developing breakthrough cases. These symptoms may not be suppressed as well as others. These are the people who fill the hospitals in Kenya, which is the most vaccinated country on the planet.

To be fair, many of them didn’t die from it. Although they may have been positive for the disease, some of them died from something else. As you can see, “save” can take many forms. It will take a combination approach to end the entire mess. Get vaccinated, especially for those at high risk of death or hospitalisation.

Early treatment vitamin supplements for immune health, fluids and other similar strategies should be used by the patient and their family members and close friends.